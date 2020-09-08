Indore Police has arrested an 11-year-old minor boy on Monday for allegedly killing a 10-year-old girl in his neighbourhood. As per the reports, he was infuriated over his white pet mouse’s death, allegedly killed by the girl. It is believed that she also beat him in mobile games.

Harinarayanchari Mishra, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Indore, said in a statement that they found in the preliminary investigation that the girl went out of her flat to collect flowers around noon on Monday. When she did not return after some time, her father went out to look for her. He spotted her body with a smashed head at a nearby vacant plot. The girl was in class 5 while the boy is in class 6.

Boy confessed to killing the girl

Mishra added that the police took the boy in custody after they spoke to several children in the area. They also examined the CCTV footage of the area. The girl was last seen with him. One of the children in the area told the police that he had seen the boy with bloodstains on his clothes and hands. “During questioning, the boy confessed to having committed the crime,” he added.

As per reports, the children used to play an online mobile game called ‘Free Fire’ where the girl often used to beat him. She also used to help her younger brother to beat the accused boy. As per reports, the accused boy was infuriated due to constantly losing to the girl in the game.

- Advertisement -

He has also suspected that the girl had killed his pet mouse. But the girl had repeatedly denied his allegations.

During the investigation, police found that the boy was angry at her as she often defeated him in games on their mobile phones. They both had an argument on Monday that led to him striking her with a large stone on her head. She died on the spot due to blood loss. The boy ran off from the crime scene immediately.

The girl’s elder sister said that they could not believe that the boy killed her sister on such petty issues. “Police should investigate the murder seriously as there might be involvement of some adult person too in the crime,” she added.

Mishra said that after completing the required procedure, the boy would be sent to a juvenile home. Though police said they do not believe there was any sexual assault in the case, but they will be able to say anything concrete about it only after the post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway.