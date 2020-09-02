Democratic US Presidential candidate Joe Biden has been trying hard to lure the Hindu community in the US ahead of the Presidential elections scheduled to take place in the month of November. Biden has been sending out greetings on Twitter to the Hindu community in the US on Hindu festivals. Last month he was seen wishing the Hindu Americans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 22, 2020

Yesterday, Biden tried to woo the Jain community by sending out wishes on his and his wife’s behalf on the occasion of Paryushan and Das Lakshan.

.@DrBiden and I send our best wishes to members of the Jain faith concluding the holy observance of Paryushan and Das Lakshan. May we all find peace and reconciliation in our lives. Michhami Dukkaddam and Kshamavani! — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2020

Soon after the formation of ‘Hindu Voices for Trump’ was launched as part of the campaign for the incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, Biden announced the launch of ‘Hindus Americans for Biden’. Hindus form the fourth largest religious community in the US accounting for around one per cent of the US population. The growing influence of the Hindu community in the US has not been missed by both the Presidential candidates and both are trying to secure the support of the community.

Calling the Hindu American community as one of the most loyal constituencies of the Democratic Party, the co-chairman of the ‘Hindu Americans for Biden’, Murali Balaji said, “The diversity of the Hindu America community cannot be understated and we wanted to make sure that their concerns are addressed directly through, among other things, events like this”.

Citing a report of the FBI, Ajay Bhutoria of AAPI National Council claimed that hate crimes have increased manifold under the Trump administration. Bhutoria assured that Biden will directly address the hate crimes. “Indian Americans of all (religious) backgrounds, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Jain and others- have been subjected to bullying and xenophobic attacks and need now, more than ever, a reassurance that our leaders in Washington will have their backs”, Bhutoria claimed.

Bhutoria said that Biden will enact legislation prohibiting anyone convicted of hate crime from purchasing or possessing a firearm. “Biden will appoint leaders at the Department of Justice who will prioritise the prosecution of hate crimes, and he will order his Justice Department to focus additional resources to combat hate crimes- including religion-based hate crimes- and to confront white nationalist terrorism”, he said. Bhutoria told that Biden will seek legislation that will increase the punishment for hate crimes occurring in places of worship such as Gurudwaras, Mandirs and Mosques.

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris who is contesting for the post of Vice-President has also been digging her so-called Indian roots in order to lure the Indian-American votes.