Live: Watch Nupur J Sharma talk to Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami in a tell-all interview

OpIndia English Editor Nupur J Sharma talks to Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami in this tell-all interview. Watch it live here:
Gaza conflict: Hamas announces ceasefire deal with Israel, in return for cash from Qatar and fuel for its powerplants: Reports
The agreement between Israel and Hamas was reached after mediation from a Qatari envoy.
Hyderabad: Woman who claimed to have been raped by 139 men withdraws her statement, says she made allegations under duress
Ten days after a 25-year-old woman in Hyderabad claimed to have been raped over 5,000 times by 139 men, the victim has now revealed that the allegations were 'partially true' and was made under duress.
Dharmasthala baby elephant ‘Shivani’ playing with water on her naming ceremony wins the Internet: Watch video
The baby elephant was born on July 1 at Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Dharmasthala has been named Shivani
Scroll spreads fake news claiming central govt’s health cards will collect ‘sensitive information’. Here are the facts
Scroll published a report claiming that the new unique Health ID which will be issued to citizens will collect and store sensitive information such as medical history, finances, genetics and even sex life.
Candidates arrive for JEE exams at various centres across India under strict social distancing and COVID-19 precautions
Students reach exam centres as JEE main exams begin today, Covid-19 precautions being followed.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Former Congress leader, Pranab Mukherjee served as President of India from 2012 to 2017.
Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS
Amit Shah was admitted there earlier this month for post-COVID-19 care after he tested negative for Chinese coronavirus.
0.29 per cent of Coronavirus patients on ventilators, reveals Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Saturday.
Amit Shah has recovered, likely to be discharged soon: AIIMS, New Delhi
Home Minister Amit Shah has made a recovery at AIIMS, New Delhi and is likely to be released shortly.