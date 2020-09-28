Delhi Police Special Cell comes to rescue of NDTV employee M Atharuddin for plasma therapy

Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday came to rescue of NDTV employee M Atharuddin alias Munne Bharti who is currently undergoing treatment for Chinese coronavirus and needed plasma. Atharuddin had put out a tweet in the morning requesting urgent plasma donation.

Urgent Need : A positive Plazma Donor today ( Monday ) , 28 Sep 2020 at 9am to 5pm.

patient Name : M. Atharuddin ( Urf Munne Bharti )

Room no -331-A (COVID Word)

Fortis Escorts, Heart Institute, okhla, New Delhi -110025

Cont: 9350502205 , 9891463152 @ArvindKejriwal @PMOIndia — Munne Bharti (@munnebharti) September 28, 2020

Journalist Rahul Pandita amplified his tweet and appealed for donation. To that, Delhi Police Special Cell rose to the occasion and said that they have sent across someone from their unit as plasma donor.

Sending a boy from my unit. All tied up.. — Special Cell, Delhi Police (@CellDelhi) September 28, 2020

Plasma therapy is a medical procedure where blood of a recovered patient is used to create antibodies in patients who are currently infected with the disease.