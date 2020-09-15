Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Updated:

‘I am now with BJP-RSS, will not let gundagardi happen in Maharashtra’: Navy officer who was assaulted by Sena goons

"From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So now I announce, that I am with BJP-RSS today onward," Madan Sharma said.

OpIndia Staff
Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma seeks dismissal of Maha govt
Madan Sharma meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo Credits: India Today)
Days after being assaulted by the Shiv Sena goons, the retired Navy officer Madan Sharma on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Following his meeting, Sharma addressed the media and said, “I have now joined BJP and RSS. We will not let any gundagardi happen in Maharashtra. Why is law seen in two different ways? If someone is connected to a politician, then he will be treated differently compared to a common man?”

He further added, “From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I’m with BJP-RSS. So now I announce, that I am with BJP-RSS today onward.”

Madan Sharma demands dismissal of Maharashtra government

The retire Navy officer said that he had apprised the Governor about the attack and the ‘weak nature’ of the charges under which the accused Shiv Sainiks had been booked. “The governor assured me that he’ll take action on my memorandum. I demanded that state government be dismissed, President Rule’s be imposed. He assured he will speak to the Centre,” Sharma informed.

Navy veteran brutally attacked by Shiv Sena goons

On Friday, Madan Sharma was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp. The WhatsApp forward was allegedly a satirical cartoon featuring Uddhav Thackeray and his allies Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi. In the CCTV footage of the incident that has gone viral on social media, one can see how the veteran was brutally attacked by a bunch of goons.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Madan Sharma had said that he had received a phone call from an unknown person earlier in the day. A person, who identified himself as Kamlesh Kadam, had asked him to come down at his society’s gate. As Sharma reached the gate, Kadam and other Shiv Sena goons attacked him brutally and injured him. They assaulted me, punched me and kicked me. My right eye sustained injuries, Sharma had said.

