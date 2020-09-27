Former Bihar DGP (Director General of Police) Gupteshwar Pandey, who took voluntary retirement from active service, today joined the Janata Dal (United).

"I was called by CM himself & asked to join. Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do. I don't understand politics. I am a simple person who has spent his time working for the downtrodden section of society," he says

He joined the JD(U) at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna, Bihar. On joining JD(U), he said that he was personally invited by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to join the party. “I do not understand politics. I am a simple person who has spent his time working for the downtrodden section of society,” he said.

Pandey who is a 1987 batch IPS officer had earlier served as zonal IG at Muzaffarpur. He served at various posts including SP, Range DIG, ADG Headquarter and DG BMC. SK Singhal, who is currently serving as DG Home guard, will now succeed Pandey as the Bihar DGP. SK Singhal was posted at the Headquarters for a long time before being promoted as the DGP.