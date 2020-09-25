Friday, September 25, 2020
Pakistan link to Paris knife attack emerges, at least one perpetrator reported to be of Pakistani origin

The Police had first indicated that they did not intend to conduct any further arrests after the first arrest was made. However, soon after, a second arrest was made by the Police.

OpIndia Staff
Paris knife attack Pakistani origin Charlie Hebdo
protests in Pakistan against Charlie Hebdo ( © AFP / Aamir QURESH)
A knife attack was reported in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Now, it is reported that at least one of the two suspects taken into custody by the Police hails from Pakistan. The individual is reported to be an 18-year old man.

As per reports, the Police had first indicated that they did not intend to conduct any further arrests after the first arrest was made. However, soon after, a second arrest was made by the Police. The arrest was made based on the description of the attacker provided by witnesses and victims. Two journalists associated with the Premieres Lignes news agency were injured during the attack. Their lives are not believed to be under threat.

The attack occurred near the Richard Lenoir Metro Station in Paris. Schools and care homes had been shut down in the area while the Police continued with the hunt for the perpetrators. It was also confirmed that a suspicious package was found at the spot. For people were injured in the attack. The attack occurred as the trial into the Charlie Hebdo attack in 2015 gets underway.

Widespread protests had erupted across the Muslim world after the french satirical magazine announced its decision to republish the cartoons of prophet Mohammed in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack against it in 2015 as the trial gets underway. Pakistan, where at least one of the perpetrators is believed to be from, saw tens of thousands march on the streets inciting violence against the magazine.

