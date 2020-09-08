Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau has ruffled many feathers in the Indian film industry. One such so-called Bollywood ‘celebrity’ Farah Khan, mostly recognised for being related to actor Hrithik Roshan, has taken to Twitter to empathise with the actress.

Soon after Rhea was arrested for allegedly procuring and consuming drugs, Khan asked Rhea to ‘stay strong in the tough times’. “As long as your conscience is clean u will come out stronger”. Saying so, Khan asked Rhea to “have faith in God & pray every day”, as she opined that “if God put you here just know he will pull u out”.

Despite not knowing her personally, Farah Khan had conveyed her wishes to Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Farah’s sentiments over Rhea’s arrest were so intense that she also cursed against Times Now journalist Navika Kumar, who had shared the news of Rhea’s arrest saying that she was first who had ‘smelt’ the story. Farah Khan lambasted at the senior journalist by saying: “One day you will be at the receiving end and then there will be people who will be as unkind as you have been to others. Mark my words.”

One wonders if she had never even met Rhea, why was she the first one to jump in support of Rhea Chakraborty. Probably she could feel Rhea’s pain. For the uninitiated, Farah Khan’s husband DJ Aqeel was in 2007 held in Dubai for allegedly possessing drugs. The Indian DJ was, however, let off after some days when authorities failed to find any trace of the drug in tests conducted on him. He was held for possessing Ecstasy.

It’s not surprising that many haven’t heard of Farah Khan, but everyone knows Hrithik Roshan. This little-heard ‘celebrity’ is the sister of Susanne Khan, Hritik Roshan’s ex-wife and the daughter of Sanjay Khan who was known for the role of Tipu Sultan in a popular television series in the early 1990s.

She was one of those Islamists who had gone after actor Tushar Kapoor after he had urged everyone to be little cautious about spreading fake news and false narrative about the anti-Hindu Delhi riots. When the actor had expressed shock over fake one-sided news reportage about India in the international publications, it was her who had insinuated that people are dying due to ‘incitement’ by political parties. She then accused BJP MP Anurag Thakur of instigating riots.

Farah Khan had earlier supported fake propaganda by the Pakistani army, her ‘explanation’ was even more idiotic

Farah Khan, who has vociferously come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, has once extended her support for Pakistan too. In her desperate attempt to appear secular and insightful, she had retweeted a fake propaganda tweet by the former Pakistani Army spokesperson that had called Kashmir as ‘India Occupied J and K’. When called out for her utter stupidity, she had replied with even more stupidity, claiming that she mistook Asif Ghafoor’s propaganda tweet as something worthy of support because his handle said ‘peace for change’.