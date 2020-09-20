Sunday, September 20, 2020
Home News Reports Shiv Sena, NCP dismisses CBDT investigation against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Supriya Sule,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Shiv Sena, NCP dismisses CBDT investigation against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Supriya Sule, calls it a ‘routine exercise’

In 2013, the Election Commission had informed that assets and liabilities of candidates would be verified by CBDT.

OpIndia Staff
Shiv Sena and NCP responds to CBDT investigation against its leaders
Supriya Sule and Aaditya Thackeray (left), Uddhav Thackeray (right), images via The Indian express and Financial Express
145

A day after the Election Commission asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to probe allegations of ‘fake poll affidavits’ against NCP leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, the parties have now responded to the development.

Shiv Sena and NCP responds to the CBDT investigation

Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab stated, “It is a routine process to cross-check the information given in an affidavit with the income tax authority. Election Commission and Income Tax Department normally share the information, so there is nothing new in the issue.” He had prepared the election affidavits of both Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik too was not surprised with the development. Hailing it as a ‘routine exercise’, he stated that it was common for the central agency to verify information filed in the affidavit to the income tax returns of a candidate. Malik emphasised, “If there is a specific query, we will reply to it.”

Change in policies of the Election Commission

In 2013, the Election Commission informed that assets and liabilities of candidates would be verified by CBDT. As a part of his administrative powers, the Election Commission had stated on June 16 that it would take cognisance of complaints against candidates for irregularities, misinformation, and omissions in election affidavits pertaining to educational qualifications, assets, criminal history, and liabilities. It marked a start change in the stance of the election body in dealing with such complaints.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, it would urge complainants to approach the Courts under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The said law penalises elected representatives with a fine or 6 months imprisonment or both if found guilty of filing false information in poll affidavits. However, it cannot lead to disqualification of the candidate as the jail term is shorter than 2 years, which is mandated by Section 8A of the election law.

Election Commission takes cognisance

Times Now had earlier reported that that the relevant complaints, filed by an RTI activist, cite material in support of the claim about the details furnished by the Thackerays and Supriya Sule in their affidavit not being true: a possible reason why the poll panel found it appropriate to refer them to the CBDT.

One such major discrepancy which has come to the forth is the missing bank account detail in Aaditya’s election affidavit, that was mentioned in Uddhav’s affidavit. Uddhav’s affidavit shows wife Rashmi and son Aaditya as having a joint account in Bank of Maharashtra having Rs 9,52,568 lakh deposits. However, Aaditya’s affidavit submitted during Assembly elections did not mention the account. The activist also alleged that both the Thackerays had different dates for holding shares under the HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) category.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political Fact-Check

Is Govt doing away with MSP? PM Modi fact-checks Rahul Gandhi as he spreads misinformation and panic over agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi as well as other ministers took to social media to put out the facts and bust the misinformation being spread regarding MSP
Read more
News Reports

China invades Nepal, constructs eight buildings in Nepalese territory: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
With expansionist policies in place, China has continued to invade Nepal inch by inch and constructing buildings on the captured lands.
Read more

HW News Network: The digital news outfit facing I-T probe with expenses eleven times the revenue and mysterious source of fund

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While the revenue of Theo Connect that owns the HW News was just Rs 54 lakh in the year 2018-19, its expenses were Rs 3.23 crores

Watch: TMC MP Derek O’Brien heckles and attacks Deputy Chairman Harivansh as Rajya Sabha passes agriculture Bills

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday, entered the well and climbed the dais of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman in an attempt to halt the proceedings of the house.

Customer orders jhatka chicken, BigBasket sends parcel with both jhatka and halal labels, refunds money

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BigBasket had earlier come under fire for selling discriminatory 'halal' only products. After severe backlash, BigBasket made 'jhatka' meat available on its website.

From ‘she is a small-time actress’ to ‘you are the biggest feminist’, defence pours in for Anurag Kashyap who is accused of sexual assault

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, actress Payal Ghosh stated, "I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He opened his zip and tried to force his c**k inside my vagina,’ actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Ghosh has claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and called him a hypocrite.
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Media

Devendra Fadnavis exposes how ABP Majha abruptly ended his interview, shares video of parallel recording he had arranged anticipating foul-play by the channel

OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that his interview was cut short midway while he was explaining centre's help to Maharashtra on GST credit
Read more
Media

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.
Read more
Entertainment

From ‘she is a small-time actress’ to ‘you are the biggest feminist’, defence pours in for Anurag Kashyap who is accused of sexual assault

OpIndia Staff -
Accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, actress Payal Ghosh stated, "I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez.
Read more
News Reports

“You are supposed to be unprejudiced,” investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala schools BJP-hater NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain

OpIndia Staff -
Without nothing left to say, Sreenivasan Jain laughed aloud and claimed, "I would love to think that I am unprejudiced."
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Sudarshan News refers to programs on ‘Hindu Terror’ and ‘saffron terror’ by NDTV in its affidavit on ‘UPSC Jihad’ submitted at Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News said that in programs on 'Hindu Terror', NDTV used Hindu symbols and saints in saffron clothes with Trishuls, Tilak etc
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena, NCP dismisses CBDT investigation against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, and Supriya Sule, calls it a ‘routine exercise’

OpIndia Staff -
EC had asked CBDT to probe allegations of 'fake poll affidavits' against Supriya Sule, Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army makes a major breakthrough, occupies 6 strategic heights along LAC

OpIndia Staff -
To counter India's strategic position, the Chinese regime has deployed 3000 army personnel, near Rechen la and Rezang La heights.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Is Govt doing away with MSP? PM Modi fact-checks Rahul Gandhi as he spreads misinformation and panic over agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi as well as other ministers took to social media to put out the facts and bust the misinformation being spread regarding MSP
Read more
News Reports

Union Home Ministry tables FCRA amendment bill at the Lok Sabha, proposes to bring more transparency and accountability in the functioning of NGOs

OpIndia Staff -
Home ministry introduces FCRA amendment bill in Lok Sabha, several changes made in regulation of NGOs receiving foreign fund
Read more
News Reports

China invades Nepal, constructs eight buildings in Nepalese territory: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
With expansionist policies in place, China has continued to invade Nepal inch by inch and constructing buildings on the captured lands.
Read more
News Reports

“Rajeev Sharma was always referred to as either a ‘scamster’ or ‘scumbag’ by people who dealt with him,” alleges Journalist Rakesh Krishnan Simha

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand-based journalist Rakesh Krishnan Simha says Rajeev Sharma worked for Russian and Chinese media at the same time
Read more
News Reports

Opposition parties break Deputy Chairman’s mic, disrupts audio system of Rajya Sabha, in an attempt to stop farm reform bills

OpIndia Staff -
The violent opposition MPs even attempted to climb on the dais of the Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha and broke the microphone
Read more
News Reports

HW News Network: The digital news outfit facing I-T probe with expenses eleven times the revenue and mysterious source of fund

OpIndia Staff -
While the revenue of Theo Connect that owns the HW News was just Rs 54 lakh in the year 2018-19, its expenses were Rs 3.23 crores
Read more
News Reports

Sandalwood drug case accused actress Sanjjanaa Galrani had embraced Islam two years, whistleblower alleges ‘Love Jihad’ by drug mafia

OpIndia Staff -
A document has gone viral on the internet, which suggests that Sanjjanaa had converted to Islam on her own will two years ago. The letter further claims that the actress, who is accused in the drug scandal, had changed her name to Mahira in 2018.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,170FansLike
453,888FollowersFollow
16,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com