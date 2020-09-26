AIIMS doctor revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangled to death, says family lawyer Vikas Singh

On Friday, Supreme Court advocate Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing the actor Sushant Singh Rajput family, made a sensational claim stating that a doctor, who was part of the team from the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that carried out forensic tests in the case, had informed him that the 34-year-old had been strangled to death and did not commit suicide.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Vikas Singh expressed his unhappiness at the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) speed in solving the death case and said that he was getting “frustrated” with the delay in the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

The Supreme Court advocate also revealed that a doctor at AIIMS had told him “long back” that photos of Sushant Singh’s body indicated that he was strangled to death.

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

Speaking to the media, the family lawyer Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikas Singh, said that the investigation into the death of the Bollywood actor is being dragged into another direction and alleged that the suicide case is being diverted towards the drugs case.

“The (Sushant’s) family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant’s death was by strangulation,” said Vikas Singh.

Singh also said that they were helpless as they did not know in which direction the case was going in. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out and we are not happy with the speed at which the case is going, Vikas Singh said speaking to the media.

The 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Initially, the Mumbai Police said the actor had committed suicide and had claimed that the actor was suffering from depression.

Images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains allegedly morphed to push suicide theory

Earlier, in a similar disclosure, Vikas Singh had said viral images of Sushant Singh Rajput after his death were morphed. It was earlier reported that the first set of images of the actor’s mortal remains that went viral on the internet soon after his death may have been morphed to convince people that the actor had committed suicide.

According to Vikas Singh, the Forensic expert had revealed to him that the pictures that circulated earlier were morphed ones. More than 70 images of the actor’s mortal remains were taken soon after the body was found at actor’s residence on June 14.

We had reported regarding two images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains, which was captured by his sister Meetu when she arrived at his apartment on that fateful day. These images are said to be the first ones to be taken after the actor was found dead in his apartment.

Reportedly, these new pictures are different from those that got leaked on social media just after his death. These new set of pictures reportedly show several inconsistencies in the mark on the neck.