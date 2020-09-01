Tuesday, September 1, 2020
‘No one sleeps hungry in Kashi’, boatman debunks claims that 350 of them are going hungry due to the Coronavirus lockdown

Bhagat Nishad said that the claims of boatmen’s families not having food to eat are fake. He said that in the city blessed by Baba Vishwanath and Mata Annapurna, it is not possible that anyone may have to sleep hungry.

Boatman from Varanasi debunked news that they need help (Image: Twitter video by naveenkapoorbjp)
Naveen Kapoor, BJP, shared a video of a boatman debunking the claim that 350 boatmen in Varanasi are unable to survive the coronavirus lockdown due to lack of financial help. Bhagat Nishad said that the claims of boatmen’s families not having food to eat are fake. He said that in the city blessed by Baba Vishwanath and Mata Annapurna, it is not possible that anyone may have to sleep hungry.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the help they got from the government, he said, “We received timely help during the lockdown. We appreciate what PM Modi has done for his constituency Varanasi and the country during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Source of the misinformation

On 1st September, actor Sonu Sood quoted one Divyanshu Upadhyay, Secretary Hope Welfare Trust, who shared photos of Ghats in Varanasi with a screenshot of a news report claiming the boatmen do not have enough money or food to survive. The report also claimed that the boatmen are selling their family’s jewelry to survive the pandemic. Sood promised in his reply that the boatmen would receive help today.

Support from local NGOs

Piyush, Founder of Samarpanam Foundation, replied to Sonu Sood and said they are already taking care of the boatmen in Varanasi. He added that they had supplied essential groceries to the families of boatmen, and Sonu Sood should verify the case and try to provide help using proper channels.

