The opposition antics against several bills introduced during the recently concluded Parliament session including the Farm Bills have reached a whole new level in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal. Social media is flooded with videos where TMC leaders and cadres are seen adopting innovative ways to raise their disapproval against the farm bills, in various parts of the state.

In one such video, a TMC leader named Abdul Lalon was seen carrying a gun in one of the rallies organised by the Trinamool Congress against Farm Bills.

TMC leader Abdul Lalon carrying a Gun in a rally against Farm Bills.

“Didi Ke Shashan mei, Gun batenge ration mei” pic.twitter.com/HouSdct2ep — Shash (@BefittingFacts) September 29, 2020

With the festive mood setting in due to the much-awaited Durga Puja round the corner, the TMC cadres were seen dancing and singing to the tunes of a DJ. Huge speakers are also seen tied on a cart with a female dancer seen perched on it, to shake a leg. This so-called protest rally was being carried out in Bhangar, South 24 Pargana district, West Bengal.

TMC protest rally against #FarmBill in Bhangar, South 24 Pargana district

In yet another video which has also been doing the rounds on social media, TMC cadres are seen cutting their hand and writing on posters during the protests against the farm bills organised near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Dufferin road maidan in Kolkata. The TMC cadres wear these posters around their neck as a mark of protest.

TMC supporters cut their hand and wrote on posters during continuing protests on the farmer's bill at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata, after 2 of 8 TMC Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended on Mon

The social media user who posted this video clip on September 25, claimed that this protest was being carried out to extend support to 2 of the 8 TMC Rajya Sabha MPs who were suspended on September 21 for a week for “unruly behaviour” that took place as the House passed two agriculture sector related bills on September 20 (Sunday). The two suspended TMC MPs were Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien heckles and attacks Deputy Chairman Harivansh as Rajya Sabha passes agriculture Bills

For the uninitiated, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien had on Sunday, brazenly attempted to heckle the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament Harivansh Narayan Singh on the floor of the Parliament during the discussion on a bill.

Derek O’Brien on Sunday, entered the well and climbed the dais of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman in an attempt to halt the proceedings of the house. The Trinamool MP also tried to tear the rule book of the house on the floor of Rajya Sabha.

The Marshals of the house stopped the aggressive Trinamool MP, who kept on storming into the well and shouting against the Deputy Chairman.