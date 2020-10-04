Sunday, October 4, 2020
Times Group’s tabloid Ahmedabad Mirror fakes an interview with Gujarat BJP Pres CR Paatil

Taking to Twitter, Paatil called out the fictional 'interview' where the tabloid's Congress-friendly Editor herself had taken the byline.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat BJP Pres CR Paatil calls out fake interview by Ahmedabad Mirror
Times Group’s Ahmedabad based tabloid Ahmedabad Mirror on Saturday published a ‘free-wheeling’ chat with Gujarat BJP President C R Paatil. The ‘interview’ was supposedly taken by Ahmedabad Mirror Editor Deepal Trivedi. Except, as it turns out, the interview never took place.

Taking to Twitter, Paatil called out the fictional ‘interview’ where the tabloid’s Congress-friendly Editor herself had taken the byline. The interview claimed that in 2022 state elections, as per Paatil, BJP will win at least 175 out of 182 seats and that even 182 seats should not come as a surprise.

Deepal Trivedi history with fake news and wishing deaths

Ahead of 2017 Gujarat state elections, Trivedi was caught sharing morphed images of fake quotes by then BJP President Amit Shah on Patidar community. The atrocious statements put up by Deepal could have easily instigated disturbance within communities in a poll-bound state where rumours can easily take shape of violence. When confronted about her malicious tweet, Trivedi claimed that she tagged Hardik and Amit Shah to ‘clarify’ since the images appeared ‘dicey’. Similarly, in 2018, she was caught wishing death upon BJP leader Tajinder Bagga.

This is not the first time an Indian journalist has been accused of faking an interview. An often talked about case if that of an abusive troll masquerading as a journalist Swati Chaturvedi who was once accused of faking an interview with former Defence Minister George Fernandes. The ‘interview’ had mysteriously disappeared.

OpIndia has reached out to Deepal for a comment but she has not yet responded. We shall update the article if we hear back from her.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

