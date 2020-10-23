Friday, October 23, 2020
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Argentinian artist accuses Disha Patani of passing off his artwork as her brother’s: Read details

As social media users pointed out how Disha Patani had indulged in stealing someone else's art, the actress was quick to realise her mistake. She posted another caption on her Instagram post, this time crediting the original artist.

OpIndia Staff
Disha Patani caught trying to pass off Argentinian artist's artwork as her brother's
Disha Patani passing other artist's sketch as her brother's artwork/ Image Source: Inhoso
5

Bollywood actress Disha Patani faced an embarrassing moment on Thursday after she was caught passing off an artwork made by another artist as her brother’s work.

Taking to Instagram, Disha Patani shared a sketch to claim that it was created by her younger brother, Suryansh Patani. The Bollywood actress had posted a sketch of a character named ‘Nero aka Secre Swallowtail’ from the Japanese anime show ‘Black Clover’.

As the Bollywood actress put out the alleged artwork of her brother, an artist from Argentina, who goes by the name – ‘Inhoso’, shared a story on his Instagram account expressing shock over actress’s post. The anime artist also took to Instagram to put out the original sketch of the anime written by him, that matched the sketch passed-off by Disha Patani as her brother’s artwork.

In the image shared by Inhoso, one can see Disha Patani’s original Instagram post in which she put out Inhoso original artwork and claimed it as her brother’s creation. “#sketchbysuri my little bro’s art,” wrote Disha Patani without crediting ‘Inhoso’ in her post.

In fact, the anime artwork shared by Disha Patani claiming to be her brother’s artwork was first shared by Argentinian artist ‘Inhoso’ in July this year.

The artwork shared by Inhoso with a caption -“Alcoholic gamer demon is best demon” has received more than 7,000 likes on Instagram.

Image Source: Inhoso

As social media users pointed out how Disha Patani had indulged in stealing someone else’s art, the actress was quick to realise her mistake. She posted another caption on her Instagram post, this time crediting the original artist.

After getting caught, Patani posted the same image with another caption reading, “my little bro’s art inspired by inhoso”. However, the actress still maintained that the artwork was created by her brother while adding that his work was inspired by Inhoso.

The anime character ‘Nero or Secre Swallowtail’ is one of the most-loved characters from the Japanese show Black Clover. The show surrounds around the life of a character named ‘Asta’, who is on a quest to become the next Wizard King. The series has been written and illustrated by Japanese comic book artist Yuki Tabata.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

