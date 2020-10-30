In a first, Assam has included a ‘transgender’ option in the gender category of the civil service examination form. The separate category was introduced in the recently conducted application procedure of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examinations that are to be held in 2021.

According to reports, a total of 42 candidates from the transgender community of Assam have filled the form to apply for the posts of state civil service, police and other allied services this year.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Pallab Bhattacharya said, “Initially we had not made a separate category for transgender persons when we issued notification for the exam in September. We were soon approached by a prominent transgender activist Swati Bidhan Baruah to include a separate category.”

“We had a discussion with Baruah and also checked with UPSC where transgender persons are already allowed to apply in a separate category called other. The state government was apprised of the matter and a separate category was created,” he added.

Lauding the step taken by the state commission for the upliftment of the transgender community, Swati Bidhan Baruah, associate vice-chairperson of the Assam State Transgender Welfare Board told G Plus, “It’s a much-welcomed development. But only doing so wouldn’t be of much help if special steps are not included. I have written to the Commission to secure reservation for the community and also provide special standard operating procedures (SOP) so that others do not misuse this provision.”

This examination is similar to the civil services examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and selects candidates for state civil service, police and other allied services for the state.

HM seeks opinions of central armed police forces on incorporating ‘transgender’ as third gender for recruiting officers

Earlier in July, the Union Home Ministry had asked the central armed forces like the CRPF, ITBP, SSB & CISF for their opinion on incorporating ‘transgender’ as a Third category along with male and female in the rules of Central Armed Police Forces- CAPF(AC) Examination 2020.

The departments had been asked to furnish their opinions so as to a final view on the matter can be taken soon.

UP Govt dedicates Noida’s Sector-50 Metro station for the employment of transgenders

Recently, the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, in a step forward, had dedicated the Noida’s Sector-50 metro station for the transgender community. This initiative was taken to give the transgenders an opportunity to connect with the mainstream sections of the society.

DoPT asked central govt to include ‘transgender’ as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts

In April 2020, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had issued a memorandum asking all central government departments to include ‘transgender’ as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts.