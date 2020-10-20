Civil Line Police have arrested National Ulema Council Party candidate Mohammad Parvez Mansoori from Gaya city assembly constituency for using buffalo in his campaign. A lawsuit has been filed against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Mansoori gained attention because of his ‘buffalo stunt’

45-year-old Mohammad Parvez Mansoori became a topic of discussion across the city for using buffalo as a mode of commute for his campaign. When he was asked about the reason, he claimed that he did not have enough money to spend on a car for the campaign. As property, he only had a buffalo at home; thus, he was using it.

Riding on a buffalo brought his campaign to the limelight. He managed to gather a large crowd wherever he went. He claimed that NDA candidate Prem Kumar, who has been the MLA for 30 years, and Congress candidate Mohan Srivastava, who has been Mayor for 15 years, did not do much for the city. He said he wants to make Gaya pollution-free. He had claimed that he would win the election by more than one lakh votes.

Arrested during campaigning

Senior superintendent of police Rajiv Mishra said that a case against Mohammad Parvez Mansoori had been filed under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He was later granted bail from the police station. “It was a flagrant violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The police will investigate and proceed accordingly,” he further added.

Election Commission had banned the use of animals

The Election Commission had advised the contestants not to use animals during campaigning. “Even a party, having reserved a symbol depicting an animal should not make a live demonstration of that animal in any election campaign of the party or any of its candidates,” EC said in a statement.