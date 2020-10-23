Friday, October 23, 2020
Bihar’s ‘lantern’ era has ended, those who made the state ‘Bimaru’ can not come back to power: PM Modi in Sasaram

They who plundered Bihar for 15 years, completely lost their minds when they were ousted. They sat in Delhi, allianced with the Congress-led UPA government and for 10 years plotted against the Nitish Kumar led JD(U) government in Bihar.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi in Sasaram: Those who kep Bihar 'bimaru' for years cannot come back to power
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed his first rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram, source: Financial Express
63

Bihar Assembly elections are around the corner. With the campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections in its final week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first election rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram. Paying his tribute to late Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad, Modi said that the voters of Bihar have taken a resolve that they won’t let those who have a history of making the state ‘Bimaru’ come near them. In a power-packed speech, PM Modi said that the days of the ‘lantern’ is over in Bihar. The state is on the path of growth and NDA has worked relentlessly to take it forward.

Hitting out at RJD, Modi said that the people who once ruled Bihar and kept it undeveloped, are again looking at the developing state with their greedy eyes. The people of Bihar voted them to power, and what did they do? they looted the state to fill their own pockets. Bihar must not forget who pushed them backward. That was the time when there was worsening law and order situation and corruption in the state, said the Prime Minsiter.

“The people of Bihar cannot forget those days when everything used to come to a halt in the state after sunset. But, today there is electricity, there are roads, there are lights and the biggest thing is the atmosphere in which ordinary citizens of the state can live without fear”, the PM said.

‘Days of jungle raj in Bihar are over’, PM Modi attacks RJD

“They who plundered Bihar for 15 years, completely lost their minds when they were ousted. They were extremely ruffled. They sat in Delhi, allianced with the Congress-led UPA government and for 10 years plotted against the Nitish Kumar led JD(U) government in Bihar. “When I as Gujarat Chief Minister and Nitish Ji attended UPA’s central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them – don’t stall Bihar’s development. But for 10 years, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced the Centre and ensured Nitish ji cannot work. They wasted Bihar’s 10 years. They did not let Nitishji work in Bihar. When Nitishji understood their game plan he decided to break away and join NDA. We joined hands and have been working together to help Bihar develop”. Lauding Nitish Kumar, PM Modi said that days of jungle raj in Bihar were over and those who sold govt jobs will be rejected.

PM at Bihar rally said that NDA government abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After saying this they dare to ask for votes from Bihar. Is this not an insult of Bihar? They do not know that India will not go back on its decision, no matter how hard they try”, Modi said, remembering how Bihar has never hesitated to sacrifice its sons for the country.

“Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata’s head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respect”, said the Prime Minister.

Opposition creating roadblocks: PM Modi

He said that the NDA government has arranged for free ration so that the poor can celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja properly. During the lockdown, direct help was sent to the account of crores of poor sisters, free gas cylinders were arranged, free health services have been made available. NDA has been continuously striving to create self-employment opportunities in Bihar. Today, the poor as well as the young aspiring entrepreneurs, shopkeepers are getting loans without any guarantee through the central government’s Mudra scheme.

Attacking the Congress party he said that whenever the country tries to move forward by resolving the crisis, these people (Opposition) stand in front of every resolution of the country. When the country decided to free farmers from middlemen and brokers, they started openly favouring middlemen and brokers. “Mandi and MSP are excuses, actually, the opposition wants to save these brokers and middlemen,” PM Modi said.

Modi’s new Svamitva scheme

He then spoke about NDA’s new pilot project- Svamitva scheme, through which the BJP government aims to map rural inhabited lands using drones and latest survey methods. He said that the scheme was triggered by the fact that land records, especially maps, are either inaccurate or do not exist for vast areas across the country. “The scheme is going to bring historical change in the villages of the country. Today, one lakh people have got ownership letters for their houses, said Modi, furthering that if NDA is voted to power, it plans to introduce the scheme in Bihar also. He said that after the scheme is implemented, people would get Property Cards which would enable them to get loans easily. The move will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, said Modi.

“Friends, today all the parties of NDA are working together to build a self-reliant, self-confident Bihar. Bihar still has to go miles ahead in the journey of development. Have to fly towards new highs and we would do it together. NDA’s win is necessary to make Bihar ‘Atmanirbhar’, said PM Modi.

Bihar Assembly election 2020

Modi is scheduled to hold three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya, and Bhagalpur, starting his campaign for the state assembly election, the first phase of which is scheduled on October 28.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. A total of 1,066 candidates are in the fray for the 71 seats going to the polls in the first phase and 1, 464 for 94 seats in the second phase after the withdrawal of nomination papers. A total of 1,411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats.

