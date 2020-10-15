CINTAA sets ground for tacit retreat? Passes resolution saying they are ‘free to add’ media channels other than Republic TV

Days after Bollywood production houses and artist associations had come together to file a suit in Delhi high court against Republic TV and Times Now to restrain them from making remarks against the film industry, the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), one of the petitioners in the suit, has now passed a resolution to make way for the possibility to include other media networks and news channel in their petition filed in the Delhi High Court.

In a letter released by CINTAA on Thursday, the artistes’ association has now said that it may add media and news channels other than the two media channels already added in the suit filed before the Delhi High Court. The CINTAA’s decision to include other media networks in their suit is now being viewed as an attempt by the Bollywood industry to lay the ground for a tacit retreat in the case that was seen as an action specifically to target Republic TV and Arnab Goswami.

It is specifically being seen as a retreat against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV since in the first para, they specifically mention ARG Outlier Media Ltd, which is Arnab Goswami’s company. Also, because the Bollywood industry has been up-in-arms against Arnab Goswami over his coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput case and the drug bust by NCB in which several big Bollywood names have come up so far.

The letter released by CINTAA informing about their decision to add other media networks as respondents in their suit.

Earlier this week, Bollywood’s leading associations and production houses had filed a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.

The Bollywood industry had joined hands together to take on Republic TV and Times Now in the Delhi high court by restraining them from making any remarks against the film industry in wake of the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput and subsequent drug scandal that has emerged.

The suit had asked them to take down all “defamatory” content published by them against the film industry. The Bollywood bigwigs are reportedly upset at the alleged use of words like “dirt”, “filth”,”scum”, “druggies” and expressions such as “all the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood” to describe the film industry.

The lawsuit — filed by four industry associations and 34 production houses, including the ones owned by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Shetty, Vinod Chopra, and Ashutosh Gowariker had asked for the channels to be barred from conducting a “media trial”.

However, with CINTAA now deciding to include other media networks and news channels in the suit against Republic TV and Times Now, it has now diluted the case filed against the two media networks.

As Bollywood was hailed for taking on Arnab Goswami, now, CINTAA seems to have laid the ground for a retreat after the action was viewed as one specifically targeted against Arnab Goswami and his channel, Republic TV.