As Congress leader Udit Raj criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for using public funds in financing a religious event such as Kumbh, a Times Now report reveals that Congress leaders in Rajasthan and the Ashok Gehlot government want to spend public funds for developing madarsas in the state.

As per the report, the Rajasthan government has asked state-wide madrassas to file an application from October 14 to October 29 in order to receive grants for their infrastructural development.

As per the Times Now report, the Rajasthan government will bear 90% of the cost incurred in the development of madrassa while the remaining 10% will be given by the madrassa board. An outlay of Rs 15-25 lakhs per madrassa has been earmarked by the state government.

Nevertheless, the Rajasthan government’s decision to financially support the modernisation drive of the state-wide madrassas has exposed the Congress party’s duplicity over the public exchequer being used for funding religious activities.

The modernisation of madrassas was also mentioned in the Rajasthan government’s Budget 2019. The item number 116 of the Ashok Gehlot government’s Budget 2019 mentioned “Chief Minister’s Madrassa upgradation scheme” and about Rs 7 crores were allocated by the government for the same.

Earlier the Congress supported MVA government in Maharashtra had allocated funds for the salaries of madarsa teachers in the state.

Congress leader Udit Raj stokes controversy by opposing government funding of Kumbh Mela

Earlier yesterday, Congress leader Udit Raj kicked up a massive political furore after he criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for spending crores in organising Kumbh. The former Lok Sabha MP said that the state should not fund any religious teachings or rituals as the state doesn’t have its own religion.

“No religious teachings and rituals to be funded by the Govt. The state doesn’t have its own religion. UP govt spent 4200 crores in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and that too was wrong,” Udit Raj had tweeted. He, however, had failed to mention that the ‘secular’ government controls the funds of the Hindu temples and also taxes the donations collected, while other religious institutions are free of government’s control.



— Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 15, 2020

After massive outrage, Raj pulled down the tweet but later reinstated again.

The BJP hit back at the Congress leader stating that he doesn’t understand that when crores of people attend an event, it is the government’s responsibility to develop infrastructure and ensure world-class facilities that create jobs and boost earnings for locals. Such events provide opportunities to develop infrastructure and help local economy, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.