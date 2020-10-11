Sunday, October 11, 2020
Congress workers beat up woman after she objects to giving ticket to Congress leader...
News Reports
Congress workers beat up woman after she objects to giving ticket to Congress leader who is accused of rape, video goes viral

Speaking to the media, Tara Yadav alleged that Congress leader Mukund Mani Bhaskar was a 'rapist' and fielding him in the by-elections will send a wrong image to the society.

In a shocking incident, a woman Congress worker was beaten up by the supporters of a Congress leader in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh after a fight broke out over the issue of ticket distribution ahead of the upcoming by-elections in the state.

According to the reports, an argument broke out between Congress leader Tara Yadav and party’s National Secretary Sachin Naik on Saturday during a party meeting in Deoria ahead of the by-elections in the state.

At the event, Tara Yadav created a furore over party’s decision to field another Congress leader Mukund Mani Bhaskar from Deoria Sadar in the by-election. Yadav, who herself was aspiring to be party’s candidate, confronted Sachin Naik during the party meeting.

Reportedly, Tara Yadav was upset for not getting party’s ticket for the upcoming elections. As Tara Yadav questioned party’s choice of candidate, the supporters of Mukund Mani Bhaskar and other Congress workers assaulted Yadav and pushed her out of the meeting. A video of the incident has also gone viral on the internet.

Speaking to the media, Tara Yadav alleged that Congress leader Mukund Mani Bhaskar was a ‘rapist’ and fielding him in the by-elections will send a wrong image to the society. I was urging Sachin Naik to filed some other candidate who has a good image in the society but I was beaten up, said Tara Yadav.

