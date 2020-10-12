Monday, October 12, 2020
Updated:

Donald Trump claims he is ‘immune’ to coronavirus now, Twitter says ‘fake news’

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” said Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump says he is immune from coronavirus now, Twitter disagrees
Donald Trump said he is immune and cannot give virus to anyone, Twitter says its Fake news (Image: Vox)
7

United States President Donald Trump has tweeted on 11th October claiming that as he has got complete sign off from the White House Doctor, not only is he free from the coronavirus infection, he is also ‘immune’ to it now. As per his tweet, he cannot get it or give it to anyone.

The tweet was marked as ‘misleading and harmful information’ by Twitter, and they wrote, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” As per Twitter regulations (and other social media platforms), anyone found spreading misinformation about Covid-19 may get suspended.

This is not the first time the social media giant has subjected the US President’s tweets to scrutiny. Twitter has been actively involved in ‘fact-checking’ Trump’s tweets, even to the point of supporting the Democrats’ campaign that mail-in ballots are safe and reliable.

The ‘Trump Ad’

The Trump Campaign had released a new advertisement on 10th October in which Dr Fauci, the infectious diseases specialist leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic in the USA was seen saying, “I cannot imagine that anybody could be doing more.” The ad shows him praising Donald Trump for his efforts to control the spread of the virus. The ad starts with narration, “President Trump is recovering from the coronavirus, and so is America. Together we rose to meet the challenge, protecting our seniors, getting them life-saving drugs in record time, sparing no expense,” followed by Dr Fauci’s quote.

Trump campaigners used my words out of context, alleged Dr Anthony Fauci

Top infectious disease specialist of the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci, claimed that his words were taken out of context by the Trump Campaign. He said he did not give permission to use his interview in a political ad. He added, “In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” while talking to CNN.

Reply from the Trump Campaign

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said as a response to the allegations that these are Dr Fauci’s own words. The quote was taken from the video of a nationally broadcast television interview. “The words spoken are accurate, and directly from Dr Fauci’s mouth,” he added. Donald Trump quoted him and said, “We have done a “phenomenal” job, according to certain governors. Many people agree…And now come the Vaccines & Cures, long ahead of projections!.”

Interestingly, on Friday, Dr. Fauci had said that the White House had hosted a “super spreader” event. He said, “We had a super-spreader event in the White House and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks. So the data speak for themselves.”

