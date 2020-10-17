The estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aliya (formerly known as Anjana Kishore Pandey) has appeared before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court and recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC on her complaint against her former husband and his four family members in relation to a 2012 molestation case involving his brother. A circle officer Girija Shankar Tripathi privy to the case informed the media that while recording her statement in front of the magistrate, Aliya reiterated the molestation charges against her former husband’s brother.

According to the NewIndianExpress report, though the actor was unavailable for comments, Nawazuddin’s brother said that Aliya was blackmailing them to extort money from the actor.

Ex-wife of Nawazuddin Siddiqui files a complaint against the actor and his family

Prior to this, on September 15, the actor’s wife had recorded her statement under section 161 of the CrPC with SHO Kushalpal Singh in Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh and then too she had stuck to the same allegations against her ex-husband and his family.

Aaliya had filed a complaint with the Mumbai police on July 27 on the basis of which an FIR was registered by the Mumbai police. The FIR was later forwarded to the Budhana police station in Uttar Pradesh because the jurisdiction of the alleged offence was there.

Aaliya, in her statement, alleged that she had informed her in-laws about the incident of molestation but she was asked to keep quiet. In the month of May, she had sent a legal notice to Siddiqui through WhatsApp seeking divorce and maintenance. She has two children with the actor. Aaliya had said that there are several serious issues between them. She had also said that some of the issues related to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas.

Earlier in an interview, Aliya had accused Siddiqui of infidelity. She had stated that the actor had relationships with multiple women and had brought women over when she was in the hospital for delivery.