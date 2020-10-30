FIR against Amanatullah Khan for obstructing NIA officials

On Thursday, the Delhi police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan for obstructing National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials from conducting raids in Jamia Nagar. The raids were conducted against some NGOs, and organisations for using funds to promote ‘seditious activity’ in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, the FIR was filed at the Shaheen Bagh police station, following a complaint by the NIA DSP wherein he accused Khan of obstructing public servants from performing their duty. The central investigative agency on Thursday raided two locations at Jamia Nagar, including the Charity Alliance, which is headed by former Delhi Minorities Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan. It is pertinent to remember that he made a provocative statement against Hindus on April 28.

2/2 At the time of departure of the raiding team from the premises of Zafar-Ul-Islam Khan (Charity Alliance), Amanat-Ulla-Khan and his supporters blocked the road and wrongfully restrained the NIA team. — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) October 29, 2020

When the NIA team was about to leave the premises of Charity Alliance, the AAP legislator and his supporters blocked the road and ‘restrained’ the investigative officials from doing their duty. A case has been filed under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Reportedly, the NIA had earlier asked the Delhi Police for logistical support for conducting the raids.

Zafarul Islam Khan even took to Twitter to thank Amanatullah Khan for his ‘support’.

I thank all well-wishers who came to support me yesterday, especially Amanatullah Khan. I spent yesterday as usual working only on my last big project: revision of Abdullah Yusuf Ali' English translation of Holy Quran on which I worked on and off since 2011 and now exclusively — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) October 30, 2020

Amanatullah Khan appeals for murder accused of IB officer Ankit Sharma

Earlier in August, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan posted on his official Twitter account and urged LG Delhi to protect the family of Tahir Hussain. He claimed that Tahir’s children approached him and informed him that they are facing a lot of problems since Hussain is currently in jail. He said that the children are unable to pay school fees as Hussain’s accounts are seized.

Charge sheet filed by Delhi Police has revealed that Tahir Hussain orchestrated the anti-Hindu riots in February 2020 in the national capital. He is also accused of leading a mob from his house and masjid which led to IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder. Khan was actively involved in giving speeches during anti-CAA protests in Delhi from December to February. He was spotted leading protests in Delhi in December that later turned violent. He had also claimed that Hussain was being framed as he is a Muslim.