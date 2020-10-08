Former Director-General of Police, Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, has announced on his Facebook page that he is not contesting elections this year. He was expecting to get ticket from the NDA-JDU alliance to contest the election from Baksar or Valmiki Nagar seat.

In his post on 7th October, he wrote he was upset with the phone calls of well-wishers. “After my retirement, everyone expected that I would contest the election, but I am not contesting the assembly elections this time. There is nothing to be disappointed about. Be patient. He further added, “I will be in public service all my life. Please be patient, and do not call me. My life is dedicated to the people of Bihar.”

His fans and followers were not happy with the update and showed their displeasure in the comments.

Pandey is a 1987 batch IPS officer had earlier served as zonal IG at Muzaffarpur. He served at various posts including SP, Range DIG, ADG Headquarter and DG BMC.

He took voluntary retirement on 22nd September and joined Janta Dal (United) on 27th September in the presence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Pandey was expected to contest upcoming state elections in Bihar as he had taken voluntary retirement ahead of the end of his tenure.