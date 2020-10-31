Sunday, November 1, 2020
Gujarat: Alam, obsessed with factory owner Ramu Goswami’s wife, stabs him to death in front of wife and three-year-old child

Alam reached Ramu's house with two of his accomplices. As soon as Goswami opened the door, the three forcibly barged into his house and bolted the gate from inside. There, in front of his wife and their three-year-old son, the three repeatedly stabbed Ramu in his stomach and chest

Hindu factory owner stabbed to death by Alam and his two associates over one-sided love affair
Representative Image(Source: Zee News)
1308

A case of murder due to unrequited obsession has come to the fore in the Gujarat city of Surat. A factory owner, Ramu Santram Goswami, was mercilessly killed by a man named Alam and his two associates–Ali and Satla on Sunday, October 25, because he was obsessed with the factory owner’s wife, reports Dainik Bhaskar. The murder was committed in front of the deceased’s wife and their three-year-old son.

All three were arrested in the wee hours of Monday morning by the Surat Police. According to the preliminary investigation, police found out that Alam has been carrying a torch for the factory owner’s wife and in the fit of rage against her husband, Alam and his two associates killed Goswami.

Alam kept harassing Goswami’s wife with incessant calls

Goswami, who ran a factory of polishing fabrics in the Katargam neighbourhood of Surat, lived in Amroli with his wife and son. A few days before his murder, his wife received a call from an unknown number who asked her to connect her to a woman named Pooja. Goswami’s wife hung up the phone after responding that it was a wrong number. However, she kept receiving the calls from the unknown number again and again.

When the woman informed his husband, Ramu Goswami, about the harassment from an unknown number, he got the details of the number checked which turned out to be of a man named Mohammad Alam, an acquaintance of Ramu. After it was found that Alam had been harassing his wife, Ramu went to his house to convince Alam. Ramu reprimanded Alam for his incessant calls to his wife and threatened him to take up the matter with police if he did not make amends. Following this incident, Goswami’s wife stopped receiving Alam’s calls.

Ramu was stabbed to death by Alam and his two associates

However, on Sunday night, Alam reached Ramu’s house with two of his accomplices. As soon as Goswami opened the door, the three forcibly barged into his house and bolted the gate from inside. There, in front of his wife and their three-year-old son, the three repeatedly stabbed Ramu in his stomach and chest. A mortally injured Ramu was later rushed to the nearby hospital, where he died during his treatment.

