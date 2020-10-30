Saturday, October 31, 2020
Islamabad, Pakistan: Police fire tear gas and resort to baton to prevent Islamist mob from marching to the French Embassy

The Police in Islamabad resorted to tear gas shells as they tried prevented the mob from reaching the French Embassy. The Police have blocked the road leading up to the French Embassy.

Pakistani protesters return teargas shells during a demonstration in Islamabad on October 30, 2020 (Image credit:: AFP/Farooq NAEEM)
Violence has erupted in Islamabad, Pakistan as protesters attempted to march towards the French Embassy to register their anger towards French President Emmanuel Macron after cartoons of prophet Muhammad were projected at government buildings. The cartoons were projected as a show of defiance after Samuel Paty, a high school teacher, was beheaded by an Islamic terrorist in Paris for showing cartoons of the prophet of Islam to his students.

The Police in Islamabad resorted to tear gas shells as they tried prevented the mob from reaching the French Embassy. The Police have blocked the road leading up to the French Embassy. Protesters could be seen in videos attempting to cross the barricades that had been put up.

Some protesters also appear to have gotten injured after the Police cracked down at the gathering and resorted to using the baton.

Protests erupted elsewhere in Pakistan and much of the Muslim world as well. Lahore and Multan saw hundreds and thousands of Muslims take to the streets chanting slogans against France and calling for boycott of French products. Effigies of Emmanuel Macron were also set on fire as demands were made for Pakistan to sever ties with France.

In Gaza, Palestinians protesting against France chanted, “With our souls and blood we will redeem the Prophet.” In Bangladesh, protesters raised slogans of “Boycott French products” and carried banners calling Emmanuel Macron “the world’s biggest terrorist”. Protests were witnessed in Lebanon and elsewhere as well.

