Violence has erupted in Islamabad, Pakistan as protesters attempted to march towards the French Embassy to register their anger towards French President Emmanuel Macron after cartoons of prophet Muhammad were projected at government buildings. The cartoons were projected as a show of defiance after Samuel Paty, a high school teacher, was beheaded by an Islamic terrorist in Paris for showing cartoons of the prophet of Islam to his students.

The Police in Islamabad resorted to tear gas shells as they tried prevented the mob from reaching the French Embassy. The Police have blocked the road leading up to the French Embassy. Protesters could be seen in videos attempting to cross the barricades that had been put up.

Protests in Islamabad today: protestors try to head towards the French embassy, police tear gas the mob. pic.twitter.com/7w0y6aPFmH — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) October 30, 2020

Some protesters also appear to have gotten injured after the Police cracked down at the gathering and resorted to using the baton.

Protests outside the French Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan. Protesters turn violent forcing police to use tear-gas shells. No protest against terrorism? pic.twitter.com/sGCJQxhCyQ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 30, 2020

Protests erupted elsewhere in Pakistan and much of the Muslim world as well. Lahore and Multan saw hundreds and thousands of Muslims take to the streets chanting slogans against France and calling for boycott of French products. Effigies of Emmanuel Macron were also set on fire as demands were made for Pakistan to sever ties with France.

In Gaza, Palestinians protesting against France chanted, “With our souls and blood we will redeem the Prophet.” In Bangladesh, protesters raised slogans of “Boycott French products” and carried banners calling Emmanuel Macron “the world’s biggest terrorist”. Protests were witnessed in Lebanon and elsewhere as well.