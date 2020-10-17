Monday, October 19, 2020
Trouble mounts for Joe Biden, son’s emails reveal shady deal with Chinese firm and a ‘payout’ for the Democrat presidential nominee: Report

The equity split proposed references "20" for "H" and 10 of which were held by "H" for "the big guy". Fox News has confirmed from sources that the "big guy" referred here is none other than former Vice President Joe Biden.

OpIndia Staff
Joe Biden Hunter Biden
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2010, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son Hunter, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington. Since the early days of the United States, leading politicians have had to contend with awkward problems posed by their family members. Joe Biden is the latest prominent politician to navigate this tricky terrain. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Trouble appears to be mounting for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the authenticity of the emails accessed by The New York Post has been confirmed by Fox News. Furthermore, Fox News has also reported that Joe Biden himself was in on a deal that involved Hunter Biden, his son, and a Chinese company.

Fox News spoke to a source who was part of the email thread that appeared to portray a payout to Joe Biden himself as part of a deal with CEFC China Energy Co. It reported, “One email, dated May 13, 2017, and obtained by Fox News, includes a discussion of “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Hunter Biden as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.”

The equity split proposed references “20” for “H” and 10 of which were held by “H” for “the big guy”. Fox News has confirmed from sources that the “big guy” referred here is none other than former Vice President Joe Biden. In another text from Hunter Biden to his daughter that has ben leaked, he can be seen telling her, “I hope you all can do what I did, and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years and it has been tough. It’s really hard but don’t worry, unlike Pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Thus, now it is a matter of genuine concern as it appears that Biden demanded half of the payment his son received for his services which would indicate shady dealings with Ukraine and even China. Whether such money influenced his politics, which has been suspiciously soft on China for years, is a matter of anybody’s guess. It is also to be noted that Joe Biden and the Democrat establishment have slammed Donald Trump for hitting out at China for its poor, probably deliberate, mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis.

Such rhetoric could very well be due to Chinese money that he allegedly received although, obviously, the motivations for such actions cannot be concluded for certain.

New York Post ‘expose’ on Joe Biden

In the investigative report, the New York Post had asserted that they had accessed material from a damaged Macbook Pro, which revealed that Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, had introduced a businessman from Ukraine to his father while the latter was Vice President of the United States. It is pertinent to note here that Hunter Biden at the time was appointed to the Burisma Board and received a salary of $50,000 per month.

The report had published several documents and mentioned a video that proved that Joe Biden met Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, where the extent of the Biden family’s involvement, and the sacking of a prosecutor, allegedly after pressure from the then VP Biden, is now under scrutiny.

A few days back, reports had suggested that there are chances that Biden had helped his son Hunter using his influence as the VP of the United States in his business in Ukraine. The Biden Camp has categorically denied all the allegations.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

