Thursday, October 22, 2020
Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

Some of the locals caught a woman and a man in an objectionable condition in a room adjacent to the Mazar. They recorded the incident on cameras.

OpIndia Staff
Mazar caretaker caught running sex racket inside mazar
Screenshots from video
In a shocking incident in Lucknow, a Mazar caretaker was arrested yesterday for allegedly running a sex racket. As per a report of News 18, the caretaker of Jama Mazar situated at Hussainabad in Thakurganj area of Lucknow named ‘Kale Baba’ allegedly used to sexually exploit women in the name of treatment.

The local people had reportedly been receiving complaints regarding some suspicious activities taking place in the Mazar. Some of the locals caught a woman and a man in an objectionable condition in a room adjacent to the Mazar. They recorded the incident on cameras. A video of the so-called ‘Kale Baba’ being caught by locals and the illicit activities being run in an adjoining room has gone viral on social media.

(Disclaimer: Explicit video, reader discretion advised)

The locals handed over Kale Baba to the police. He has been arrested and an investigation has been initiated against him by the police as informed by ACP Chowk IP Singh. During interrogation, the Baba allegedly confessed that he used to treat women for issues like infertility and leukorrhea. He said that he used to force women into the sex racket in the name of treatment.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

