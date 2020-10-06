Tuesday, October 6, 2020
NCW issues notice to Digvijay Singh, Swara Bhaskar and Amit Malviya seeking explanation for revealing identity of the Hathras victim

As per Indian laws, revealing the identity of victims of sexual crimes is forbidden. The NCW notice has sought explanation from Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Swara Bhaskar and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya for sharing photos and videos revealing the face of the Hathras victim on social media.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) today served three separate notices to senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, actress Swara Bhaskar and BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya for revealing the identity of the Hathras victim on social media. The notices seek an explanation from all three and direct them to remove the relevant posts on social media which are in violation of the Supreme Court’s direction.

Swara Bhaskar had shared a tweet yesterday sharing the image of protest being organised at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in which a banner having the photo of the Hathras victim was visible. However, she was quick to delete the tweet.

Screenshot of Swara Bhaskar’s tweet that she deleted later.

Similarly, senior Congress Digvijaya Singh had also posted a tweet having the images of the Hathras victim to target the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. However, he also deleted his tweet later. Interestingly, the veteran Congress leader had shared a photo that was spreading misinformation in the case, claiming that the tongue of the victim was cut, a claim that was already debunked by the police.

Screenshot of Digvijaya Singh’s tweet that he deleted later.

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya had also shared a video of the Hathras victim few days ago on Twitter in which she was could be seen lying on the ground after she was allegedly attacked. In the video, the victim was giving details of the incident. Her face was not blurred in the video. The NCW has taken cognisance of all the three cases and has sought an explanation from all three of them.

