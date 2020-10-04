Sunday, October 4, 2020
Republic TV says it will have a ‘final expose’ on Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday morning, sticks to ‘no suicide’ theory

On 14th June 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment building. While initially reported as suicide, family members later alleged foul play. Investigation has then opened a can of worms including a possible drug scandal in Bollywood.

Arnab Goswami says Republic TV will expose that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a suicide
Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday said that the AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a ‘plant’ and questioned the hospital for not coming on record to release the final statement. Arnab Goswami also questioned why the ‘sources’ quoted by NDTV and other media houses were not coming on record to ‘debunk’ the ‘murder theories’. Arnab said that on Monday at 10 AM, he will reveal the details which will shut everyone up who is claiming victory in Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Saturday, some media houses had reported that AIIMS had ‘ruled out’ the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput. Times Now stated that one Dr Sudhir Gupta has examined the post-mortem and viscera reports of the deceased actor and stated that it was a case of suicide. Times Now also took a veiled dig at Republic and questioned, “Will those who cried murder and maligned Mumbai police now introspect?”

Without taking names, Times Now directed Republic TV to ‘introspect’ for dismissing the ‘suicide angle’ and peddling the ‘murder theory’. It may be noted that CBI has not announced anything about the forensic report by the AIIMS team, and most media houses credited unnamed sources.

Earlier it was reported that the AIIMS report on the deceased actor does not rule out murder angle and that the CBI was to begin its second leg of investigation soon. No clean chit was given to the stakeholders in the investigation including Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital where Rajput’s postmortem was carried out. 

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

