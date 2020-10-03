Ever since the unfortunate Hathras case has come to the fore, Congress party led by the brother-sister duo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been brazenly politicising the brutal incident. After the Thursday stunt, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi made an attempt, yet again, on Saturday to reach Hathras. Along with the two leaders, scores of Congress leaders are travelling to Hathras to express ‘solidarity’ with the victims kin. One of such leaders was MP Shashi Tharoor, but on excitement, he ended up acknowledging that the party is just using the opportunity play politics.

On his way, while speaking to media, Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor inadvertently admited that his party is indeed doing politics over the Hathras incident. While responding to the charges that the party was playing politics, the senior leader said: ‘Is it prohibited to do politics in a democracy?, after that he added, “yahi mauka hai” [(this is the opportunity (to do politics)]. Sadly, the senior Congress leader’s accidental admission might puncture holes in the Congress party’s agenda of using the incident to score political brownie points.

When the journalist reminds Tharoor that the Pandemic Act is in place and that his party leaders are flouting the pandemic guidelines, the Congress leader ignores answering the question. Instead, Tharoor says that in a democratic country people are free to go where ever and express solidarity.

While Shashi Tharoor says party highly disturbed, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi seen laughing and making merry on their way to Hathras

While Shashi Tharoor speaks on how his party is extremely disturbed by the atrocities on the Hathras victim and wants to express its solidarity with the grieving family, earlier in the day, a video had gone viral in which the Gandhi scions- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra were seen laughing and having fun while visiting the family which has only recently lost their daughter.

ANI has credited Congress as the source of the video, thus, it appears the party itself does not see anything wrong with making merry on the face of such a tragedy. This seems to be in stark contrast to the statements made by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor whose heart seems to be bleeding for the Hathras victim and her family.

Congress and its friendly media brazenly uses the Hathras incident to peddle their agenda

The Hathras incident sent a shockwave across the nation, providing an opportunity to galvanise the opposition political parties, including Congress. The parties showed a remarkable alacrity in exploiting the incident to mount an attack and settle their scores against the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. Scores of politicians tried to politicise the unfortunate death of the girl by marching to the village despite Section 144 in place.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tried to revive his dwindling political fortunes by stoking the protest against the UP government. In his march to Hathras, Gandhi even pulled off a dramatic fall to reap political mileage and garner sympathy from the public. Meanwhile, Congress friendly media has also been aiding their effort as is evident from other leaked conversations accessed by OpIndia.