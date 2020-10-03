Saturday, October 3, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Yahi mauka hain’, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responds to the charge of Congress doing...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Yahi mauka hain’, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responds to the charge of Congress doing politics on Hathras case

When the journalist reminds Tharoor that the Pandemic Act is in place and that his party leaders are flouting the pandemic guidelines, the Congress leader ignores answering the question.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (courtesy: Twitter)
262

Ever since the unfortunate Hathras case has come to the fore, Congress party led by the brother-sister duo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been brazenly politicising the brutal incident. After the Thursday stunt, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi made an attempt, yet again, on Saturday to reach Hathras. Along with the two leaders, scores of Congress leaders are travelling to Hathras to express ‘solidarity’ with the victims kin. One of such leaders was MP Shashi Tharoor, but on excitement, he ended up acknowledging that the party is just using the opportunity play politics.

On his way, while speaking to media, Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor inadvertently admited that his party is indeed doing politics over the Hathras incident. While responding to the charges that the party was playing politics, the senior leader said: ‘Is it prohibited to do politics in a democracy?, after that he added, “yahi mauka hai” [(this is the opportunity (to do politics)]. Sadly, the senior Congress leader’s accidental admission might puncture holes in the Congress party’s agenda of using the incident to score political brownie points.

When the journalist reminds Tharoor that the Pandemic Act is in place and that his party leaders are flouting the pandemic guidelines, the Congress leader ignores answering the question. Instead, Tharoor says that in a democratic country people are free to go where ever and express solidarity.

While Shashi Tharoor says party highly disturbed, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi seen laughing and making merry on their way to Hathras

While Shashi Tharoor speaks on how his party is extremely disturbed by the atrocities on the Hathras victim and wants to express its solidarity with the grieving family, earlier in the day, a video had gone viral in which the Gandhi scions- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra were seen laughing and having fun while visiting the family which has only recently lost their daughter. 

ANI has credited Congress as the source of the video, thus, it appears the party itself does not see anything wrong with making merry on the face of such a tragedy. This seems to be in stark contrast to the statements made by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor whose heart seems to be bleeding for the Hathras victim and her family.

Congress and its friendly media brazenly uses the Hathras incident to peddle their agenda

The Hathras incident sent a shockwave across the nation, providing an opportunity to galvanise the opposition political parties, including Congress. The parties showed a remarkable alacrity in exploiting the incident to mount an attack and settle their scores against the Yogi Adityanath government in the state. Scores of politicians tried to politicise the unfortunate death of the girl by marching to the village despite Section 144 in place.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tried to revive his dwindling political fortunes by stoking the protest against the UP government. In his march to Hathras, Gandhi even pulled off a dramatic fall to reap political mileage and garner sympathy from the public. Meanwhile, Congress friendly media has also been aiding their effort as is evident from other leaked conversations accessed by OpIndia.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

The media, its doorstep journalism and why it hates Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mahant Yogi Adityanath

Shantanu Gupta -
Only because UP led by Yogi Adityanath gives them TRPs, Media also shed tears on Hathras, but don’t care about other daughters of India.
Read more
News Reports

India Today does u-turn after their journalist was exposed in Hathras tape? Now says one accused was not in the village during incident

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Hathras Tapes, India Today seems to have done a u-turn in the case and is now saying that one accused was not in the village during incident
Read more

Congress shares video of Rahul Gandhi laughing his way to cash in on ‘god given opportunity’ in Hathras, allegedly, to express solidarity with family

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim.

Hindus Under Siege: From ancient history to modernity, and the changing nature of the foes of our Civilisation

Opinions Geetha G -
A Hindu nationalist government with absolute majority in power, in the second most populous country on earth, for the second consecutive term. Can we ever be under threat?

Congress supporter Saket Gokhale goes to court to stop Narco test orders given by Yogi government in Hathras case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale said in his petition that the narco test in the Hathras case is a means to coerce the family and intimidate them

India Today panics after Hathras Tapes, admits authenticity of the conversation where their journalist was pestering victim’s family to allege ‘pressure’

Media OpIndia Staff -
India Today took to Twitter to release an "Important and Urgent" statement where they admitted the authenticity of the Hathras tapes.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami and Republic TV bag 77% viewership for primetime, read what Rajdeep Sardesai and NDTV manage to garner

OpIndia Staff -
9 pm show by Arnab Goswami on Republic TV had 77% share, while Rajdeep Sardesai's show had 7%, and NDTV 1.3% share for that slot
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case leaked audio: India Today journalist pesters brother of victim for a confession video of father saying ‘there is pressure from administration’

OpIndia Staff -
A lot of misinformation is being spread regarding the Hathras Case in the mainstream media.
Read more
Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

Leaked audio in Hathras case: ‘Don’t move, Priyanka Gandhi will come’ and curious talks of Rs 25 lakh for not letting case reach conclusion

OpIndia Staff -
Leaked conversations of the Hathras Case reveal the manner in which politicians and the media have been trying to politicise the issue
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
Political History of India

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Hathras Case: CM Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe to investigate the matter

OpIndia Staff -
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI probe into the Hathras case.
Read more
News Reports

Images of a BJP leader used by opposition leaders to spread fake news that father of an accused in Hathras case is close to...

OpIndia Staff -
An image of BJP leader Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi with BJP leaders used to claim that he is father of one accused in Hathras case
Read more
News Reports

‘Yahi mauka hain’, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor responds to the charge of Congress doing politics on Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to allegations of playing politics on Hathras case, Shashi Tharoor said political parties can do politics in democracy, & it is the opportunity
Read more
Crime

Begulsarai: Mob tried to lynch Bajrang Dal workers trying to protect a woman from abusive husband Aftab, around 400 gathered with weapons

OpIndia Staff -
Bajrang Dal leader Shubham Bharadwaj and others were attacked by mob when they were rescuing a Hindu woman from abusive husband Aftab
Read more
News Reports

Media and politicians spat on us, we are ready for narco test, if impartial investigation proves our kids innocent, release them: Viral video of...

OpIndia Staff -
A Jagran report claims that charges of eve teasing and rape were added to the Hathras Case after a Congress leader met the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Media circus: Times Now wonders if Republic will ‘introspect’ for a story they themselves pursued for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
While Times Now itself had claimed that Sushant Sinsh Rajput was murdered, now they want others to introspect for claiming murder
Read more
News Reports

“Opposition wants to stir riots”, UP minister Ramapati Shastri alleges conspiracy behind politicisation of Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader and UP minister Ramapati Shastri questioned on The Hathras case, "Why is the Opposition against narco and polygraph test?"
Read more
Opinions

The media, its doorstep journalism and why it hates Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mahant Yogi Adityanath

Shantanu Gupta -
Only because UP led by Yogi Adityanath gives them TRPs, Media also shed tears on Hathras, but don’t care about other daughters of India.
Read more
News Reports

Media and Congress succeed in their agenda: Agra sees stone-pelting by Valmiki community against police personnel

OpIndia Staff -
The members of Valmiki community in Agra took to streets to hurl stones at the police personnel deployed to maintain law and order in the city
Read more
Media

India Today blocks Twitter users questioning them over Hathras Tape where their journalist was caught tutoring victim’s family

OpIndia Staff -
After being left red-faced over the Hathras Tapes yesterday, India Today now seems to be taking offence at netizens questioning them and blocking anyone they can
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,990FollowersFollow
17,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com