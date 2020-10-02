Friday, October 2, 2020
TMC Delegation including Derek O’Brien stopped by UP Police while trying to enter Hathras

The TMC leaders had come to meet the family of the Hathras victim on the instructions of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee despite section 144 of the CrPC being in force in the area.

After the Congress scions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained yesterday by the Uttar Pradesh police when they were trying to enter Hathras, today a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien were stopped at the border while going to meet the family of the Hathras victim. Section 144 of the CrPC is imposed in the area to maintain law and order.

Accusing the police of manhandling the female members of the delegation, TMC’s Mamata Thakur said that female police officers pulled their blouses and a male cop touched their MP Pratima Mondal.

Mondal said that they have been sent by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet the family of the Hathras victim but they were stopped by the police.

A political circus was seen being played out by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday when their motorcade was on the way to Hathras despite knowing that section 144 of the CrPC is imposed in the area. They were stopped by the police near Pari Chowk in Noida where a confrontation happened between Congress workers and the police leading to Rahul Gandhi’s historic “fall“. FIRs were lodged against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and 200 others. More are more political parties are jumping on the bandwagon as the Hathras incident has become playground for them to establish their relevance.

