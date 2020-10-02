After the Congress scions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained yesterday by the Uttar Pradesh police when they were trying to enter Hathras, today a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien were stopped at the border while going to meet the family of the Hathras victim. Section 144 of the CrPC is imposed in the area to maintain law and order.

#WATCH: TMC delegation being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at #Hathras border. The delegation, including Derek O’Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of Hathras incident. pic.twitter.com/94QcSMiB2k — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Accusing the police of manhandling the female members of the delegation, TMC’s Mamata Thakur said that female police officers pulled their blouses and a male cop touched their MP Pratima Mondal.

#WATCH We were going to meet her family but there were not allowing us. When we insisted, the women Police personnel pulled at our blouses and lathi-charged at our MP Pratima Mondal. She fell down. The male Police officers touched her. This is shameful: Mamata Thakur, TMC https://t.co/404nqZhjl5 pic.twitter.com/Nxc9SLeMWY — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Mondal said that they have been sent by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet the family of the Hathras victim but they were stopped by the police.

We’re sent by Mamata Banerjee to meet family of the alleged rape victim to offer our condolences. Though we introduced ourselves we weren’t allowed to meet them & were pushed by police. If they can’t respect a woman lawmaker imagine the condition of commoners: Pratima Mondal, TMC https://t.co/pKzctbWKU7 pic.twitter.com/wDvAgcHUDQ — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

A political circus was seen being played out by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yesterday when their motorcade was on the way to Hathras despite knowing that section 144 of the CrPC is imposed in the area. They were stopped by the police near Pari Chowk in Noida where a confrontation happened between Congress workers and the police leading to Rahul Gandhi’s historic “fall“. FIRs were lodged against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and 200 others. More are more political parties are jumping on the bandwagon as the Hathras incident has become playground for them to establish their relevance.