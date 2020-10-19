After showing Leh as part of China, Twitter claims ‘technical issue’ resolved, issues statement

Social Media platform Twitter has stated after it was reported that Leh is being tagged as part of China in location tag for the live broadcast the ‘technical issue’ has been resolved. As per media reports, a Twitter spokesperson in an email said that they were made aware of the issue and it has been rectified.

We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, & understand & respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate & resolve the concerned geotag issue: Twitter Spokesperson on location tag in a live broadcast showing Jammu & Kashmir as part of China. pic.twitter.com/UqpCCgma1q — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Twitter shows Leh as part of China in live broadcast

It wrote, “We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. The teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue.” Interestingly, the social networking giant, Twitter, is banned in China.

On 18th October, it was reported that Twitter was marking Leh as part of the People’s Republic of China. It was reported by Nitin A Gokhale, national security analyst when he was doing a Live session from the region. He marked his location as “Hall of Fame Leh”, but Twitter showed it as “Nitin A Gokhale was live. Jammu and Kashmir, People’s Republic of China.”

While reporting it on Twitter, he said he had tested multiple times, but it kept showing the location as the People’s Republic of China. The location remained the same after he entered Kushak Bakula Airport as his location. Another user (@rohitpandita000) went live on Nitin’s request, and the result was the same.

Recently, it was also found that default weather apps of Chinese phones in India do not show reports for cities that China considers as ‘disputed. When OpIndia tried to make search queries, it found that the default weather app on Xiaomi phones did not provide results for districts including Itanagar, Pasighat and Longding.