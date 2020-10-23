On Thursday, two Islamic terrorists named Abid and Mehraj Uddin surrendered before the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police, during a search and cordon operation in Shalpora Tujar Sharief area of Sopore in North Kashmir. They were affiliated with Ak-Badr.

As per reports, the J&K police had received a tip-off about the presence of the two terrorists in the area, post which a search and cordon operation was launched. It was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, J &K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). When the presence of the terrorists was confirmed, the security forces decided to give them a second chance. They called in the parents of the young terrorists to convince them to lay down their arms. Following the intervention of the family members, the two terrorists decided to surrender.

The official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps had shared several videos in connection to the incident. In one video dating back to October 1, the Indian army officials met the family of the terrorists and promised to get the sons back. In another video, the mothers of the terrorists could be seen hugging their sons and appealing to them to return to the mainstream.

Op Tujjar, #Sopore.



Based on inputs, a search operation was launched today afternoon. Once it was revealed that Abid and Mehraj Udin are present, their families were called and given a chance to surrender.#Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/hIurkn77SV — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 22, 2020

J &K police issues statement

While speaking on the development, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar stated, “Our full support will be available for the terrorists who lay down their arms and surrender. We always give the terrorists an opportunity to surrender during encounters, as they are our own people.”

In its official statement, the J&K police said, “Due to the great efforts of the security forces and repeated appeals by their family members, the terrorists eventually surrendered before the joint forces. They have been identified as Abid Mushtaq Dar and Mehraj-u-din Dar, both residents of Wadoora Payeen in Bomai area of Sopore.”

Video of another terrorist surrendering before Indian army goes viral

Earlier, the Indian army had put out another video of a terrorist laying down his arms before the security forces in Budgam. He was identified as Jahangir Bhat and was also newly recruited to a terrorist outfit. In the viral video, a solider was seen convincing him to surrender and asked fellow troop members to refrain from firing at the terrorist. He told other jawans to fetch water for Bhat as he sat down on the ground.

That’s how Indian Army functions. A terrorist surrendered in Kashmir . He was treated with full respect and dignity by brave soldiers of Indian Army. I urged all Kashmiris who were subverted by Pakistani extremist to surrender and become part of prosperous and vibrant India. pic.twitter.com/SYQ707JPiw — Rahul Singh (@Raul52724865) October 18, 2020

“Surrender for the sake of God, for the sake of your family…”Nobody will fire. Kuch nahi hoga beta (nothing will happen to you son),” the soldier told the terrorist. Reportedly, the security personnel had also recovered an Ak-47 from him.