Friday, October 23, 2020
Home News Reports Kashmir: Two terrorists, Abid and Mehraj, surrender before the Indian army after the intervention...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kashmir: Two terrorists, Abid and Mehraj, surrender before the Indian army after the intervention of parents

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar stated, "Our full support will be available for the terrorists who lay down their arms and surrender."

OpIndia Staff
Two terrorists surrender before Indian Army in Kashmir. Read details
Screengrab of the video ( Photo Credits: Zee News)
5

On Thursday, two Islamic terrorists named Abid and Mehraj Uddin surrendered before the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police, during a search and cordon operation in Shalpora Tujar Sharief area of Sopore in North Kashmir. They were affiliated with Ak-Badr.

As per reports, the J&K police had received a tip-off about the presence of the two terrorists in the area, post which a search and cordon operation was launched. It was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, J &K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). When the presence of the terrorists was confirmed, the security forces decided to give them a second chance. They called in the parents of the young terrorists to convince them to lay down their arms. Following the intervention of the family members, the two terrorists decided to surrender.

The official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps had shared several videos in connection to the incident. In one video dating back to October 1, the Indian army officials met the family of the terrorists and promised to get the sons back. In another video, the mothers of the terrorists could be seen hugging their sons and appealing to them to return to the mainstream.

J &K police issues statement

While speaking on the development, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar stated, “Our full support will be available for the terrorists who lay down their arms and surrender. We always give the terrorists an opportunity to surrender during encounters, as they are our own people.”

In its official statement, the J&K police said, “Due to the great efforts of the security forces and repeated appeals by their family members, the terrorists eventually surrendered before the joint forces. They have been identified as Abid Mushtaq Dar and Mehraj-u-din Dar, both residents of Wadoora Payeen in Bomai area of Sopore.”

Video of another terrorist surrendering before Indian army goes viral

Earlier, the Indian army had put out another video of a terrorist laying down his arms before the security forces in Budgam. He was identified as Jahangir Bhat and was also newly recruited to a terrorist outfit. In the viral video, a solider was seen convincing him to surrender and asked fellow troop members to refrain from firing at the terrorist. He told other jawans to fetch water for Bhat as he sat down on the ground.

“Surrender for the sake of God, for the sake of your family…”Nobody will fire. Kuch nahi hoga beta (nothing will happen to you son),” the soldier told the terrorist. Reportedly, the security personnel had also recovered an Ak-47 from him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Faisal Khan says he wants to come out of brother Aamir Khan’s shadow who had earlier called him ‘mentally ill’

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said he will have to break out of his superstar brother's shadow and make his own decisions so that people recognise him as an individual
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning," Republic TV stated.

Bihar’s ‘lantern’ era has ended, those who made the state ‘Bimaru’ can not come back to power: PM Modi in Sasaram

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi addressed his first election rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram days before Bihar polls.

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, admitted to Delhi hospital

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty surgery in Delhi after suffering a heart attack

Did French teacher Samuel Patty, who was beheaded by a migrant Islamist terrorist, attend a rally welcoming refugees to France? Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Images from a pro-refugee rally in UK used to claim that French teacher Samuel Patty had welcomed refugees in France

Recently Popular

News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
Social Media

Eros Now apologises for publishing vulgar Hinduphobic content on Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
After netizens outraged over vulgar posts on Navratri, Eros Now issued an apology.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The caretaker has allegedly confessed to police that he was sexually exploiting women and engaging them in illicit activities in the name of curing infertility and other ailments.
Read more
News Reports

Complaints filed against Eros Now and Arré for vulgar social media posts related to Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
Both Eros Now and Arre had published social media posts linking Navratri festival with sex and vulgarity
Read more
Media

No, India Today, Katrina Kaif in yellow saree for Navratri is not offensive to Hindus, this is where you got it wrong

Jhankar Mohta -
India Today tries to be holier than thou while trying to paint Hindus as trolls over Eros Now's vulgar Navratri posts
Read more
Crime

Remembering Lalu’s Jungle Raj in Bihar: When an IAS officer’s wife was raped for two years by an RJD leader

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
During Lalu's Jungle Raj in Bihar, IAS Officer BB Vishwas's wife Chamba Biswas was raped for 2 years by RJD leader Mrityunjay Yadav
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Kashmir: Two terrorists, Abid and Mehraj, surrender before the Indian army after the intervention of parents

OpIndia Staff -
When the presence of terrorists was confirmed, security forces called their parents to convince them to surrender
Read more
News Reports

Court extends judicial custody of Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid till November 20

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, arrested in n relation to the North-east Delhi riots case, will now remain in Tihar Jail until November 20.
Read more
News Reports

Faisal Khan says he wants to come out of brother Aamir Khan’s shadow who had earlier called him ‘mentally ill’

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said he will have to break out of his superstar brother's shadow and make his own decisions so that people recognise him as an individual
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
News Reports

Hathras riot conspiracy case: STF teams begin probe in 3 locations, may interrogate arrested PFI members

OpIndia Staff -
The STF team is expected to file an application before the court seeking permission to interrogate the four PFI members.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court allows Republic TV to use tagline “Nation wants to know” refusing injunction plea by Times Now, bars from using the trademark...

OpIndia Staff -
In 2017, Times Now had sent a legal notice to Arnab Goswami asking him to refrain using 'nation wants to know' tagline
Read more
News Reports

Param Bir Singh now wants details of every purchase and expense made by Republic TV, even microphones, toilet papers, makeup and stationery

OpIndia Staff -
"This an overt attempt to harass a news organisation, infringe on its operations and bring back the Emergency-era way of functioning," Republic TV stated.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi claims China has occupied half of India as he says that Chinese forces have intruded 1200 km into Indian territory

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi said that soldiers of China have occupied up to 1,200 km deep inside into India's territory, that would mean half of India
Read more
News Reports

Bihar’s ‘lantern’ era has ended, those who made the state ‘Bimaru’ can not come back to power: PM Modi in Sasaram

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi addressed his first election rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram days before Bihar polls.
Read more
Cricket

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, admitted to Delhi hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty surgery in Delhi after suffering a heart attack
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
466,194FollowersFollow
18,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com