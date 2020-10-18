Sunday, October 18, 2020
Home News Reports Ballia firing case: UP police arrest primary accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh and his two...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ballia firing case: UP police arrest primary accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh and his two aides, arms recovered

While speaking on the major breakthrough, Assistant Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar stated that Dhirendra Pratap Singh is being interrogated and strict action would be taken against him.

OpIndia Staff
4

Three days after a 46-year-old man named Jai Prakash was shot dead at a meeting in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh over allotment of ration shops, the Uttar Pradesh police have nabbed the primary accused in the case.

The main accused, identified as Dhirendra Pratap Singh, was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police from Polytechnic Crossing in Ghazipur in Lucknow. The cops had arrested two of his accomplices, namely, Santosh Yadav and Marajeet Yadav, from Vaishali area of Ballia and also recovered arms from them. Till now, the police have arrested a total of 10 people in connection with the case.

Dhirendra Pratap Singh was affiliated with the local BJP unit. He had been absconding since the firing incident and was hiding in Lucknow. Reportedly, he had reached out to several political leaders and had decided to surrender. However, he was arrested by the STF before he could execute his plans.

Dhirendra Singh interrogated by the police

IG STF Amitabh Yash informed, “Dhirendra Singh and his accomplices were arrested from Lucknow today. They’re being questioned at an undisclosed location. Arms recovered from the possession of his accomplices. the STF is gathering more information on the weapons used at the time of the incident.” While speaking on the major breakthrough, Assistant Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar stated that Dhirendra Pratap Singh is being interrogated and strict action would be taken against him.

The background of the Balia firing case

As per reports, four groups had filed applications for allotment of ration shops in Hanumanganj and Durjanpur villages. However, a situation arose when the matter had to be resolved through voting between two groups, namely, Maa Sare Jagdamba and Shiv Shakti Swayam Sanstha.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Suresh Chandra Pal and Circle Officer (CO) Chandradrakesh Singh, who were present during the meeting, said that only those with Aadhar or government ID cards could vote. This created an outrage among some groups as they were not carrying any ID proof. Following public outcry, the elections were postponed. When the administrative officials left for Baria, one group began sloganeering against the administration. The tension between the two groups soon escalated, leading to stone pelting, physical assault and trading bullets. Meanwhile, one Jai Prakash (46) was shot four times, allegedly by BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh. 

UP Police to invoke NSA, Gangster Act against accused

While speaking on the development, DIG (Azamgarh Range) Subhash Chandra Dubey informed cash reward and the nature of the charges against the accused. “A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced on each of the absconding accused. Action will also be initiated under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act against the accused,” he stated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.
Read more
News Reports

Here is how former AAP member Mayank Gandhi is working to boost farmers’ income in rural India through water harvesting and conservation

OpIndia Staff -
Former AAP member Mayank Gandhi established the Global Vikas Trust in order to boost farmers' income across rural India.
Read more

Shashi Tharoor wears Mani Shankar Aiyar’s hat, denigrates India and praises Pakistan at Lahore Literature Festival, claims Modi govt targeting Muslims

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor denigrated India and praised Pakistan during a discussion at the Lahore Literature Festival.

Default weather apps in Chinese phones refuse to show weather info about Indian territories like Arunachal and Ladakh that China claims to be ‘disputed’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While third part apps display weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, the same is blocked in default apps in Chinese phones

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.

BARC email to Republic TV nails Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh’s lies, says no case or proof of TRP manipulation against Republic media...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BARC mail to Republic TV says that if there was any allegation against the channel, they would have informed them about the same

Recently Popular

News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

DCP investigating Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’ transferred to Traffic police but the story might not be as simple: Here is what we know

Nupur J Sharma -
TRP scam in which, while all evidence pointed towards India Today, the Mumbai Police has been adamant in naming Republic TV, has not been without its twists.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
News Reports

Controversy over Soyeb Aftab ranking first in NEET even though Akanksha Singh scored same marks: Here are the tie-breaking rules of NEET

OpIndia Staff -
In the NEET results which were declared on Friday night, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh from Delhi have secured 720 out of 720 marks and got 1st and 2nd rank
Read more
News Reports

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Ballia firing case: UP police arrest primary accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh and his two aides, arms recovered

OpIndia Staff -
The main accused in Ballia firing case Dhirendra Pratap Singh, was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) of UP police
Read more
News Reports

Fascinating visuals: India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with pinpoint precision

OpIndia Staff -
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired with pin point percision from indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai
Read more
News Reports

Gonda temple mahant masterminded a staged attack on priest to frame a rival, seven including priest arrested

OpIndia Staff -
On 10th October night, priest Samrat Das of Ram Janki Temple in Tirre Manorama village of Etiathok police station area, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was shot at.
Read more
News Reports

Ukrainian fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk passes away due to Coronavirus infection after believing it was a hoax

OpIndia Staff -
Ukrainian fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk passed away on Saturday after developing heart complications due to Covid-19.
Read more
Media

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Quarrel among youths takes a communal turn as 65-year old woman Sunarkalo Kunwar get lynched by a mob

OpIndia Staff -
65-year-old woman Sunarkalo Kunwar was beaten to death with sticks over a clash that started with a quarrel among boys in the village
Read more
News Reports

Caste over development is evident in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections

अजीत झा -
In Lakhisarai and Suryagarh assembly seats in Bihar, voters are divided based on caste and it is clearly evident
Read more
News Reports

After Chinese phones blocking weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, now Twitter shows Leh as part of China

OpIndia Staff -
Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale found that Twitter has labelled Leh in Ladakh as part of People's Republic of China (PRC)
Read more
News Reports

Here is how former AAP member Mayank Gandhi is working to boost farmers’ income in rural India through water harvesting and conservation

OpIndia Staff -
Former AAP member Mayank Gandhi established the Global Vikas Trust in order to boost farmers' income across rural India.
Read more
Politics

Shashi Tharoor wears Mani Shankar Aiyar’s hat, denigrates India and praises Pakistan at Lahore Literature Festival, claims Modi govt targeting Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor denigrated India and praised Pakistan during a discussion at the Lahore Literature Festival.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
464,292FollowersFollow
18,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com