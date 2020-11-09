As the Mumbai police’s persecution against Arnab Goswami continues unabated, the senior journalist will have to stay another day in jail after Alibaug sessions court shifted his bail plea hearing for tomorrow. After the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim relief to Arnab Goswami, he had moved the Alibaug Sessions Court for regular bail in the Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case, the plea for which the Alibaug sessions court will now hear on November 10.

The Sessions Court has also kept the petition of Raigad police, seeking revision of Magistrate’s order of granting judicial custody to Arnab Goswami, for tomorrow.

Anvay Naik suicide case: Alibaug sessions court has kept petition of Raigad police, seeking revision of Magistrate's order of granting Judicial Custody to Arnab Goswami, for tomorrow. Court also issued Police a notice on Arnab's bail plea & kept bail plea for hearing tomorrow.

However, the Alibaug CJM has granted permission to the Mumbai police to question Republic TV Editor-in-chief for 3 hours daily in Taloja prison in connection with Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case. Taloja jail, a prison which houses hardened criminals and underworld dons, is where the senior journalist is currently lodged after he was hurriedly shifted from the quarantine centre on Sunday by the Raigad police.

The permission to interrogate Arnab was granted after Maharashtra police moved an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alibaug seeking permission for the same.

[Breaking] : Alibag Sessions Court allows police to question Arnab Goswami for 3 hours daily in Taloja prison in connection with Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case.

Bombay HC refuses interim relief to Arnab Goswami

Earlier in the day, Bombay High Court had refused to grant interim relief from arrest to Arnab Goswami.

The senior journalist was on Sunday transferred to the Taloja jail by the Mumbai Police from the quarantine centre where he was held in judicial custody. The Republic Editor-in-Chief revealed that he was yet again assaulted by the police and said that his life was under threat. Previously, Arnab Goswami revealed that he was force-fed a liquid that made him choke, he was hit by a police officer’s boot, he suffered injuries to his spinal cord and veins and he was not even allowed access to drinking water.

Arnab Goswami’s arrest

Arnab was arrested on Wednesday for a now-reopened 2018 abatement of the suicide case of an architect, Anvay Naik. In his suicide note, the architect has blamed a few people, including Arnab Goswami, for not paying dues. Later, the court dismissed the case against Arnab, but it was reopened in May 2020 by the Maharashtra government.