Saturday, November 7, 2020
Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

After being manhandled at his residence by Raigad police cops who came to arrest him at his house yesterday in relation to a two-year-old closed case, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has filed a plea before the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest by the police.

OpIndia Staff
Arnab Goswami (Image credit: Hindustan Times)
There are some shocking revelations that come to the fore after the lawyers of Arnab Goswami filed a habeas corpus petition in the High Court asking for not only the FIR against him to be quashed but also to grant him interim protection and release him from judicial custody.

Arnab Goswami has filed for bail before the Bombay High Court along with his Habeas Corpus plea challenging his arrest on the morning of November 4 in connection in a 2018 suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik, that was revived by the Mumbai police without judicial consent, as is the law.

The bail application is being heard by a Bench of Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik at 12 pm today.

Editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, in his bail plea for immediate release from the illegal detention and wrongful custody by the Maharashtra Police, Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.

Following is the tale of torture that has purportedly been inflicted on Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai Police after he was dragged out of his home and arrested.

1) Arnab suffered a 6-inch-deep gash on his left hand.

2) Serious injury to his spinal cord.

3) Hit by a heavy uniform police officer’s boot.

4) Not allowed to wear shoes.

5) Suffered vein injuries.

6) Not even given access to drinking water.

7) forced to consume certain liquid by the police officers guarding him and choked as a result thereof.

In this regard, Arnab Goswami’s habeas corpus application says:

“During the course of his arrest and while being transferred to Alibaug in a police van and in the custody of the police, the Petitioner suffered a 6-inch-deep gash on his left hand, a serious injury to his spinal cord, was hit by a heavy uniform police officer’s boot, was not allowed to wear shoes throughout, suffered vein injuries and was not even given access to drinking water. Additionally, the Petitioner was also forced to consume certain liquid by the police officers guarding him and choked as a result thereof.”

After being manhandled at his residence by Raigad police cops who came to arrest him at his house yesterday in relation to a two-year-old closed case, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has filed a plea before the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest by the police. 

The plea in the Bombay High Court came after Mumbai Police had arbitrarily started re-investigation in the 2018 closed case of interior designer Anvay Naik’s suicide on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Today is the third day of the hearing of the plea. Yesterday, the High Court had asked Arnab Goswami to file a separate bail application in the High court as well. Representing Arnab Goswami, Harish Salve in the Mumbai High Court had argued yesterday that the arrest of Arnab Goswami itself was illegal and that there was no ground to keep him in custody. He had also argued that the re-opening of the case itself is dubious since the case was closed and the Magistrate has also observed that the case was re-opened without the due permission.

“Merely on the allegation of harassment without there being any positive action proximate to the time of occurrence on the part of the accused which led or compelled the person to commit suicide, conviction in terms of Section 306 IPC is not sustainable”, Salve quoted, reiterating the Magistrates stand that even if Anvay Naik committed suicide due to financial losses, why did his mother end her life? We do not know the curious circumstances of the suicide. Nobody has established that there is illegal Commission, argued Salve furthering that under these circumstances, there is no need to keep Arnab in custody.

Referring to the earlier FIRs registered against Arnab Goswami, Salve said that there has been a specific pattern adopted by the Maharashtra govt to harass his client. Salve also made references to Hansa Research Group which made submissions in court that it is being harassed by the Mumbai Police forcing them to make false statements against Republic Media Network. 

The arguments made by Harish Salve in the matter yesterday can be read here.

It is to be kept in mind that the Alibaug Magistrate had granted judicial custody of Arnab Goswami after the police had demanded a 14-day police custody. The Magistrate had also observed that the arrest, prima facie, seemed illegal and there was no ground to grant police custody. She had also observed that there seems to be no connection between the suicide and the involvement of Arnab Goswami in the case.

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

A team of Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after they physically assaulted and dragged him by grabbing his hair. In a shocking act, a large contingent of Mumbai Police was seen present at Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning. In the below video, it can be seen how officials of the Mumbai Police were manhandling the Republic TV chief.

In May 2018, an FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami after an interior designer had committed suicide in Mumbai. In a suicide note, Anvay Naik claimed Goswami owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore. However, Goswami was investigated and case was closed by court after a closure report was filed by the Police.

