Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home Politics Asaduddin Owaisi proposes a pre-poll alliance to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after Mamata's...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Asaduddin Owaisi proposes a pre-poll alliance to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after Mamata’s veiled attack against him

Mamata Banerjee faces a situation where Asaduddin Owaisi is threatening to capture her Muslim vote bank while the Hindus have consolidated behind the BJP due to her continuous Muslim appeasement.

OpIndia Staff
Asaduddin Owaisi proposes a pre-poll alliance to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after Mamata's veiled attack against him
Mamata Banerjee, Asaduddin Owaisi
10

West Bengal goes to polls in the year 2021, where Mamata Banerjee and her party, TMC, will be challenged by BJP. With several dissenters like Suvendu Adhikari of the TMC preparing to exit the party ahead of the crucial polls, by all accounts, Mamata Banerjee seems to be on weak-footing. Realising the AIMIM, led by Owaisi, has the potential to dent her prospects further, Mamata had attacked Owaisi earlier by claiming that some ‘outsiders’ will threaten and scare voters.

Mamata, taking a dig at Owaisi had claimed that the people of Bengal need to be careful of ‘these outsiders’.

However, unphased by this attack, Owaisi has now reportedly proposed a pre-poll alliance to Mamata Banerjee.

According to reports, Owaisi has told Mamata Banerjee, the current Chief Minister of Bengal, that if she agrees to a pre-poll alliance with Owaisi, he will held her defeat BJP, which is now making massive headway in the state.

Interestingly, emboldened after winning five seats in Seemanchal region, a confident Owaisi announced that his party would contest Bengal assembly polls.

As BJP makes strides in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has reason to be extremely worried about her own prospects, especially, after Owaisi announced his decision to contest the Bengal elections. Essentially, this move by Owaisi could translate into the Muslim votes in the state being divided between TMC and AIMIM, while the Hindus votes would consolidate behind the saffron party, BJP.

The Owaisi conundrum for Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

In July 2019, it was reported that the AIMIM had announced their decision to contest the Assembly Elections in the state scheduled to be held in 2021. “It is true that we are fewer in number, but do not dare touch us. We are atom bombs. Didi, we welcome your friendship and enmity as well. You have to decide whether you consider us friends or foes,” AIMIM national spokesperson and Bengal observer, Asim Waqar, had stated sometime back.

The AIMIM had also organized a meeting at Dharmatala in Kolkata where the former MLA from Maharashtra Waris Pathan was also present. Consequently, in November, the Chief Minister of Bengal had warned the citizenry about the radicalism of the Owaisis. She did not name them but it was quite obvious who her comments were directed at. “I am watching that there are some extremists among minorities,” she told her party workers in Coochbehar, “They have their base in Hyderabad. Don’t listen to them.”

On the 8th of December, AIMIM leader Zameerul Hasan accused the Mamata Government of targeting his party. “Across the state, police officers are abusing our leaders, threatening them not to take up political programmes. This has happened after the Chief Minister indicated to the police to ensure that we don’t hold meetings and processions,” he told IANS. Hasan also announced that the party will organize a mega rally in Kolkata where Asaduddin Owaisi will be the main speaker.

Thus, things are not looking very good for Mamata Banerjee. She has spent too much of her political capital on her Muslim vote bank to be able to win without complete Muslim consolidation in her favour. In the course of the said appeasement, she has alienated significant sections of the Hindu community which have then consolidated in favour of the BJP. This is what we saw happen in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections where the saffron party massively increased its seat tally.

Mamata Banerjee faces a situation where Asaduddin Owaisi is threatening to capture her Muslim vote bank while the Hindus have consolidated behind the BJP due to her continuous Muslim appeasement.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi proposes a pre-poll alliance to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after Mamata’s veiled attack against him

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal goes to polls in the year 2021, where Mamata Banerjee and her party, TMC, will be challenged by BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more

‘Snakes tried to occupy anthill, they will retaliate’: While media calls him a ‘human rights activist’, Varavara Rao justified a massacre by Maoists

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Left has been up-in-arms about 'poet' Varavara Rao, who happens to be 81-years-old, not getting bail from the High Court.

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media

How Neeraj Gupta was beheaded in Delhi, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in Bharuch by Zubair over affair with his fiance, Faisal

Crime OpIndia Staff -
46-year-old Delhi-based businessman Neeraj Gupta was beheaded, his body stuffed in a suitcase, taken aboard Rajdhani Express and dumped off in Bharuch, Gujarat all over a love affair.

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Asaduddin Owaisi proposes a pre-poll alliance to Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal after Mamata’s veiled attack against him

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal goes to polls in the year 2021, where Mamata Banerjee and her party, TMC, will be challenged by BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
News Reports

UP lawyer files civil suit, seeks FIR against former US President Barack Obama for ‘insulting’ Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has stated that if an FIR is not filed against Obama, he will sit on a hunger strike outside the US embassy.
Read more
News Reports

Karachi Sweets in Mumbai forced to cover its name after Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar issues threat to change the name ‘to Marathi’

OpIndia Staff -
The Shiv Sena leader asked the shop owner to change the name of his shop because he hated the name Karachi Sweets
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Enraged over bursting firecrackers, villager Rashid beats up three boys, kills mother of one boy

OpIndia Staff -
Rashid beat up three children who were bursting firecrackers, killed 45-year-old woman who tried to stop him
Read more
News Reports

I&B ministry calls Sudarshan News’ “UPSC Jihad” program ‘not in good taste’ but allows to air remaining episodes with changes

OpIndia Staff -
I&B ministry allows Sudarshan TV to broadcast remaining episodes of 'UPSC Jihad' after moderating it as per Programme Code.
Read more
News Reports

‘Snakes tried to occupy anthill, they will retaliate’: While media calls him a ‘human rights activist’, Varavara Rao justified a massacre by Maoists

OpIndia Staff -
The Left has been up-in-arms about 'poet' Varavara Rao, who happens to be 81-years-old, not getting bail from the High Court.
Read more
News Reports

Amid rising coronavirus cases, UAE stops issuing visa to visitors from Pakistan, Turkey, 10 other countries

OpIndia Staff -
Amit rising Coronavirus cases, UAE has temporarily suspended issuing visas to Pakistan, Turkey and 10 other nations.
Read more
Crime

Another case of Grooming Jihad? 19-year-old Aman Khan kidnaps 13-year-old child in front of her mother, arrested

Anurag -
Aman had kidnapped the girl and fled in an auto while the mother of the girl ran after him.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
485,420FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com