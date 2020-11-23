Monday, November 23, 2020
Home World The Quad Tech Network, deteriorating trade relationship and war of words: Australia-China ties on...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

The Quad Tech Network, deteriorating trade relationship and war of words: Australia-China ties on a downhill track since pandemic began

In his most recent interview, only a day ago, the Australian Trade Minister demanded to know why the country was singled out for trade restrictions. Simon Birmingham on Sunday also accused China of engaging in a number of actions that are conducive to a healthy relationship.

OpIndia Staff
Australia-China tensions on the rise since the Coronavirus pandemic began
Image Credit: Pars Today
3

The Coronavirus pandemic has had profound implications for international relations as well as the global economy, apart from causing an irreparable loss of human life. China has adopted an aggressive stance with numerous countries pointing fingers at it for its dubious handling of the crisis in its initial days. Simultaneously, a cry to hold China accountable for its actions has been steadily gaining momentum over the course of the year.

One relationship that has undergone a profound transformation since the beginning of the pandemic is that between China and Australia. China is Australia’s biggest trading partner and relations between the two were, compared to current circumstances, quite cordial. But things appear to have taken a decisively downward turn since April.

In April, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison threw his weight behind an independent inquiry into the origins of the Coronavirus that was first detected in China. He again reiterated the necessity of such a probe before the UN General Assembly in September. Apart from that, Australia has also condemned the manner in which Hong Kong is being dealt with and voiced its concerns for the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Australian Trade Minister speaks up

China, as has been the norm, does not take criticism very well and it did not on this occasion as well. In his most recent interview, only a day ago, the Australian Trade Minister demanded to know why the country was singled out for trade restrictions. Simon Birmingham on Sunday also accused China of engaging in a number of actions that are conducive to a healthy relationship.

Birmingham told sky News that he did not believe “that a number of the actions from China’s embassy in Australia have been particularly helpful this year”. His comments were prompted by a Chinese official who said on Friday that “the problem is all caused by the Australian side” and they should stop treating China as a strategic threat if it wanted a resumption of ministerial level talks.

Birmingham also cited the comments made by the Chinese ambassador in April in response to Australia calling for an independent probe into the origins of the Coronavirus. He said that the latter’s comments “essentially were threats of coercion”, while the list of “claimed grievances” constituted the “types of things that … any country rightly does in terms of providing for rules around foreign investment to make sure it’s in the national interest, rules to protect critical infrastructure and security provisions in nations”.

He also said that the Australian government was “so deeply concerned at the fact that the number of regulatory interventions China has taken this year that seem to have disrupted the flow of trade do then undermine that economic cooperation”. But instead of only complaining, Australia has taken certain actions as well.

The Quad Tech Network

On Monday, the 23rd of November, it was reported that Australia has decided to spend $500,000 to set up a tech network among the ‘Quad’ democracies, that is, India, Australia, Japan and the United States of America. The Australian National University will be provided with $497,000 to set up a “Quad Tech Network”.

A notification on the government’s grant website stated, “DFAT’s Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology Branch is seeking to establish a Quad Tech Network (QTN), to support and complement the development of Australia’s first Cyber and Critical Technology International Engagement Strategy (CCTIES).”

Significantly, it states, “QTN will support research and promote engagement with academic and think tank partners on cyber and critical technology issues that reflect Australia’s interests as a liberal democracy committed to the international rules-based order.” “The QTN is intended to produce policy-relevant research and recommendations relevant to Australia’s national interests across the breadth of cyber affairs and critical technology issues; deepen and strengthen public understanding of these issues; and promote informed public dialogue,” it stated.

The Downward Spiral

China has taken a series of actions against Australian industries. Barley, beef, coal, and cotton to lobster, timber, and wine among others have been targeted by anti-subsidy and anti-dumping measures by China or had their deliveries delayed. China claimed that it was due to quality issues but it is widely recognised that it was in retaliation to the political positions taken by Australia in recent times.

In response, Australia has barred Chinese traders from purchasing at least 6 six different categories of Australian products. It was also the first country to ban Huawei from developing a 5G network. It also joined the other three members of the Quad in Naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal in the Malabar region.

Meanwhile, ever since Australia made the call for a probe into the virus origins, China has made consistent efforts to up the pressure on the country. “(They) have subsequently taken a series of wrong moves related to China, which is at the root cause of China-Australia relations taking a sharp downturn and stuck in the current difficult situation … the responsibility for causing this situation doesn’t lie with China at all,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

“These practices have grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs and seriously hurt the feelings of the Chinese people,” he added , commenting on Australia raking up China’s human rights abuses. Things reached their zenith, however, when Chang Lei, an Australian citizen and high-profile host for China’s English-language broadcaster CGTN was detained on suspicion of endangering national security. Consequently, two Australian journalists had to be evacuated from China on the advice of diplomats after they were questioned aggressively by authorities.

The future of the Australia-China relationship

Australia has also asked traders to loom for alternative exporting destinations apart from China. Despite all of this, China remains Australia’s top trading partner. Even so, experts on the matter remain cautious about the unfolding scenario. James Laurenceson, director and professor at the Australia-China Relations Institute (UTS), University of Technology Sydney, said, “The Australia-China relationship is unravelling at a pace that could not have been contemplated just six months ago.”

Michael Shoebridge, a national security expert at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said Australia’s approach towards Beijing shifted as Xi “aggressively used Chinese strategic, military, cyber, technological and economic power against Australia’s and others’ interests, not just internationally, but also inside our own nations.” Earlier, it focused “wholly on the mutual advantage of economic engagement”.

Not everyone is happy, however, with how Australia has responded to China, choosing to confront rather than placate. Bob Carr, Australia’s former minister for foreign affairs, is one of them. He believes that his country has become more hawkish than most and would end up paying the price for it while the allies benefit at their expense.

“We inflicted self harm to impress Washington, but under its phase one trade agreement with China, it’s US farmers, wine makers and fishers who will fill the gaps in the supermarket shelves vacated by Australian produce,” he said said, adding that Australia will look “even more foolish if (President-elect) Biden opens up partnerships with China on climate and pandemic management even as he maintains pressure” on other issues such as the South China Sea, Hong Kong, and cyber security.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAustralia China tensions
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi

Washington Post editor, who ranted against white women, lies about France targeting Muslim children: Here are the details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Global Opinions Editor at the Washington Post, Karen Attiah, is at the receiving end of great criticism after she spread fake news.

Journalist Tavleen Singh withdraws defamation suit against Twitter user PokerShash for his satirical tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A defamation suit was filed by Tavleen Singh against Twitter user @pokershash for his satirical tweet on Singh and others over their relentless support to hate-mongerer Sharjeel Imam

Kejriwal grandstands over Delhi’s ‘improved’ rank in list of world’s best cities even as coronavirus cases soar amid pollution woes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal yesterday congratulated Delhi residents after a dubious ranking of world's best cities granted Delhi the 62nd position

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
News Reports

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

The Quad Tech Network, deteriorating trade relationship and war of words: Australia-China ties on a downhill track since pandemic began

OpIndia Staff -
One relationship that has undergone a profound transformation since the beginning of the pandemic is that between China and Australia.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Hindu Mahasabha leader brutally murdered outside his house, was denied police protection

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu Mahasabha state secretary hacked to death in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar’s newly elected AIMIM MLA refuses to say ‘Hindustan’ during the oath-taking ceremony

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Pramod Kumar had rebuked the AIMIM leader by saying that those who have a problem with the word 'Hindustan', can go to Pakistan.
Read more
Politics

Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86

OpIndia Staff -
Former Chief Minister of Assam and Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi has passed away on Monday due to Coronavirus complications.
Read more
Politics

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
Politics

Trouble mounts for Congress party, speculations rife about ‘vote-cutter’ Owaisi and AIMIM preparing to enter Rajasthan after West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM could enter the fray in Rajasthan once the Bengal elections are over.
Read more
News Reports

Kissing scenes in temple: MP Police to book Netflix officials for ‘A Suitable Boy’ after home minister’s order

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra stated that Netflix officials Monica Shergill and Ambika Khurana will be booked under section 295 A for hurting religious sentiments.
Read more
News Reports

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi
Read more
News Reports

NCB team attacked by drug peddlers in Mumbai, three accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Two NCB officials have been seriously injured in the attack.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,951FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com