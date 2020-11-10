On Monday evening, the husband of a prominent BJP leader was shot dead by criminals in the Sundernagar locality of Ara in Bhojpur district of Bihar, reported News 18. The incident took place just a day before the results of the Bihar Assembly elections were scheduled to be announced.

The victim has been identified as Pritam Narayan Singh aka Saheb Singh. According to his son, Singh was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Sundernagar locality when he was returning home from the civil court. He was then admitted to a private hospital in Ara. Although the victim was administered first aid, his condition began to deteriorate. Singh was referred to another hospital in the State capital but he died on the way on Monday, a day before Bihar elections result day.

On learning about the incident, Sadar SDPO Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Bhojpur SP Har Kishore Rai, Municipal Police Station Dharmendra Kumar, Nawada Police Station President Sanjeev Kumar Dalbal reached the crime spot.

The victim was a civil court advocate and the husband of the President of the ‘BJP Mahila Morcha.’ Reportedly, he too was an active member of the BJP and took part in several party events during the campaigning phase of the Bihar polls. A preliminary investigation has been initiated in the case.