Today, on the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the social media handle of the Congress Party has Tweeted in remembrance of the dreadful terrorist attack.

The day India vowed to stand united against terror. pic.twitter.com/v6u4j92vqd — Congress (@INCIndia) November 26, 2020

The Mumbai terror attacks of 26 November 2008 left a throbbing scar on the psyche of the country, one it is still struggling to come to terms with. 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamic terrorist organisation based in Pakistan, carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks, targeting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Nariman House complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, the Oberoi-Trident Hotel and Cama Hospital among other prime locations in South Mumbai. While the terrorists were eventually killed, Ajmal Kasab was captured alive. Despite overwhelming evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in carrying out the terrorist attack, the then Congress government never retaliated against Pakistan. Instead, Congress leaders started a relentless tirade, trying to shift focus to the imaginary ‘saffron terror’ narrative.

While Congress never forgets to put out a Tweet every year on the anniversary of the attack to express its solidarity, social media users also never give up reminding the grand old party of its double standards and the despicable politics it had played over the incident.

What a crual joke , the ppl who shd own up for huge failure, r paying tributes.. ! Many said tht executioner were outsiders but planners were from within..!? Even dey wanted to paint terror in different colour but miserably failed instead got themselves exposed — vidyut kaji (@vidyutkaji) November 26, 2020

Some Netizens reminded the Congress party of how their “Yuvraj” (Rahul Gandhi) was partying a soon after Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

The day



The day which came after the night ur Yuvraj was partying

Congress made a plan to defame Hindus

The day India came to know the real ✋ behind Pakistani attack

The day all under 18 were watching u



The day all under 18 got united and answered u in 2014 in Style!! — RiseOfBurnol🇮🇳 (@RiseofBurnol) November 26, 2020

Chinese Chamcho Drama Band Karo pic.twitter.com/CJa2kFZN65 — Questionables (@SanskariPatrak1) November 26, 2020

It becomes imperative to reminisce here how soon after the 26/11 attack, the Gandhi scion went partying with his pals at a farmhouse on Delhi’s outskirts. Being completely out of sync with the mood of the nation post 26/11 attack, Rahul Gandhi partied hard, till 5 in the morning at the ‘sangeet’ function of his childhood friend Samir Sharma.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users also remembered how the grand old party had tried to spin a ‘Hindu terror’ narrative around the heinous attack carried out by Pakistan sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba, by falsely implicating RSS in the attack.

26/11 #neverforgiveneverforget

It was ploy to spread terr0r on heart of India’s economy and then blame Hindus for it

Hence all the terr0rists were wearing saffron threads on their wrists and they came from sea and mingled with people of mumbai as of to make it look like they 1/2 pic.twitter.com/LPgjNKGIjR — Gaurav Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Gauravmtweet) November 26, 2020

We have not forgotten this. pic.twitter.com/yRPNVE7Ppj — Ajish (@ajishtmohan) November 26, 2020

Why United against terror



Why not United against Islamic Terror?



Because you wanted to create propganda that Hindus are terrorists. And RSS is behind this



Within days of attack the book was released. Obviously everything was planned pic.twitter.com/lkWXYfK3Yf — Guru Samy (@WellSaidGuru) November 26, 2020

For the unititiated, in 2010, months after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, along with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and others had launched a book which claimed that the Mumbai terror attacks were an RSS conspiracy. While the world was holding Pakistan responsible for 26/11, then Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh and close aide of Rahul Gandhi, had released the book “26/11 RSS Ki Saazish?” (26/11, An RSS Conspiracy?). The Congress, going by its penchant, had then timidly “distanced” itself from Singh’s remarks. In fact, no top leader, including the Gndhi clan, had stepped out to condemn senior party leader Digvijay Singh.

The Congress party probably forgets that in today’s age of the internet, it is difficult to ignore, deny, or conceal history from public view.