Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home Social Media As Congress remembers the 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary, netizens remind the grand old party...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

As Congress remembers the 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary, netizens remind the grand old party of its double standards

While Congress never forgets to put out a Tweet every year on the anniversary of the attack to express its solidarity, social media users also never give up reminding the grand old party of its double standards and the despicable politics it had played over the incident.

OpIndia Staff
Social media users remind Congress of its double standards during 26/11 terror attacks
Congress flag, 26/11 Mumbai attack, images via Twitter
4

Today, on the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the social media handle of the Congress Party has Tweeted in remembrance of the dreadful terrorist attack.

The Mumbai terror attacks of 26 November 2008 left a throbbing scar on the psyche of the country, one it is still struggling to come to terms with. 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamic terrorist organisation based in Pakistan, carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks, targeting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Nariman House complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, the Oberoi-Trident Hotel and Cama Hospital among other prime locations in South Mumbai. While the terrorists were eventually killed, Ajmal Kasab was captured alive. Despite overwhelming evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in carrying out the terrorist attack, the then Congress government never retaliated against Pakistan. Instead, Congress leaders started a relentless tirade, trying to shift focus to the imaginary ‘saffron terror’ narrative.

While Congress never forgets to put out a Tweet every year on the anniversary of the attack to express its solidarity, social media users also never give up reminding the grand old party of its double standards and the despicable politics it had played over the incident.

Some Netizens reminded the Congress party of how their “Yuvraj” (Rahul Gandhi) was partying a soon after Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

It becomes imperative to reminisce here how soon after the 26/11 attack, the Gandhi scion went partying with his pals at a farmhouse on Delhi’s outskirts. Being completely out of sync with the mood of the nation post 26/11 attack, Rahul Gandhi partied hard, till 5 in the morning at the ‘sangeet’ function of his childhood friend Samir Sharma.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users also remembered how the grand old party had tried to spin a ‘Hindu terror’ narrative around the heinous attack carried out by Pakistan sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba, by falsely implicating RSS in the attack.

For the unititiated, in 2010, months after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, along with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and others had launched a book which claimed that the Mumbai terror attacks were an RSS conspiracy. While the world was holding Pakistan responsible for 26/11, then Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh and close aide of Rahul Gandhi, had released the book “26/11 RSS Ki Saazish?” (26/11, An RSS Conspiracy?). The Congress, going by its penchant, had then timidly “distanced” itself from Singh’s remarks. In fact, no top leader, including the Gndhi clan, had stepped out to condemn senior party leader Digvijay Singh. 

The Congress party probably forgets that in today’s age of the internet, it is difficult to ignore, deny, or conceal history from public view.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscongress 26/11 attacks, congress Mumbai attacks, kasab taj hotel
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
World

Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases

OpIndia Staff -
While German companies are happy that Chinese sales offset the fewer units sold in European countries amid the pandemic, they are also being cautious.
Read more

Lucknow: Two medical colleges run by MMA Faridi and Mohammad Zafar Idris respectively, accused of organ trafficking, probe ordered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Probe has been ordered against Era’s Medical College and Integral Institute of Medical Science And Research over Human Organ Trafficking charges

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions.

After allowing Israelis to visit without visa, UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries including Pakistan and Turkey

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The decision of UAE to stop issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries is reported to have been taken due to security decisions.

Forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand: Before Nirbhaya, girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the photographs she posted?

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani took social media by storm after she posted photographs of herself with a beautiful white goat.
Read more
Politics

How Congress lost Gujarat to save Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha seat

Nirwa Mehta -
The 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections which were contested by Ahmed Patel were one of the lowest points for Congress.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mark of religious oppression, caste superiority’: Newly elected MP in New Zealand, Gaurav Sharma, targeted for taking oath in Sanskrit

OpIndia Staff -
A journalist in New Zealand targeted newly elected New Zealand MP Gaurav Sharma for for taking his oath in Sanskrit.
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media

As Congress remembers the 26/11 Mumbai attacks anniversary, netizens remind the grand old party of its double standards

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was found partying at a friend's house soon after the Mumbai attacks.
Read more
News Reports

Six Pakistani cricketers test positive for Coronavirus in New Zealand, NZ authorities say they breached isolation protocols

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand Cricket has revealed that few members of the Pakistan party breached the protocols on the first day of managed isolation.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
World

Germany expresses concern after corporate dependency on China increases

OpIndia Staff -
While German companies are happy that Chinese sales offset the fewer units sold in European countries amid the pandemic, they are also being cautious.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Two medical colleges run by MMA Faridi and Mohammad Zafar Idris respectively, accused of organ trafficking, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
Probe has been ordered against Era’s Medical College and Integral Institute of Medical Science And Research over Human Organ Trafficking charges
Read more
Opinions

Indian law never defined “marriage”: Here is why govt needs to be involved in inter-faith “marriage”

Abhishek Banerjee -
A number of very different legal institutions are grouped under the loose word “marriage.” Naturally therefore, the government has to step in and make rules about how to move between these very different institutions.
Read more
News Reports

OIC snubs Pakistan again, no mention of ‘Kashmir’ in Foreign Ministers’ meeting agenda: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan's foreign office had claimed that during the 2-day session, the Kashmir issue will be discussed too. The OIC's agenda has made no mention of it.
Read more
News Reports

After allowing Israelis to visit without visa, UAE stops issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries including Pakistan and Turkey

OpIndia Staff -
The decision of UAE to stop issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries is reported to have been taken due to security decisions.
Read more
News Reports

Algerian-born Muslim cleric Abdul Nacer Benbrika stripped of his citizenship by Australia after convicted of terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
Benbrika was convicted of directing a terrorist group, and possessing material associated with planning of a terrorist attack in Australia
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: No, the government has not issued Rs.1,30,000 to the citizens towards Covid-19 funding

OpIndia Staff -
Fake message circulated claims that govt of India has issued Rs.1,30,000 to every citizen above the age of 18 as Covid-19 funding
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,980FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com