Saturday, November 14, 2020
Islamic country organises fireworks for Diwali while Hindus in India spend it in silence: Read how

While Dubai is celebrating Diwali with fireworks, the same is banned in much of India on the occasion of Diwali. Numerous state governments have banned firecrackers across the country and the National Green Tribunal has stepped in to ban firecrackers in numerous cities and towns nationwide.

OpIndia Staff
Diwali in Dubai with firecrackers
Image Credit: Photos by Clint Egbert/Gulf News
There are some things in life that are so beautiful and yet, within a particular context, they can appear utterly tragic and even obscene. We can perhaps think of a million things that fall under that category but what we are referring to here is the celebration of Diwali in Dubai with a majestic display of fireworks. The Consulate General of India shared a video of a fireworks display at the city in UAE.

While Dubai is celebrating Diwali with fireworks, the same is banned in much of India on the occasion of Diwali. Numerous state governments have banned firecrackers across the country and the National Green Tribunal has stepped in to ban firecrackers in numerous cities and towns nationwide. The cracker ban has endangered the livelihoods of hundreds and thousands of people associated with the cracker industry.

Meanwhile, Police officials across the country are pretending to be heroes while they project cracker sellers as some sort of dreaded criminals. They are even posting pictures on social media broadcasting their stellar achievement of ruining someone’s Diwali. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, E Palaniswami, was requesting state governments to lift the ban to protect the livelihoods of people in his state but then, the NGT moved swiftly to put the final nail in the coffin.

Madhya Pradesh and Assam have bucked the trend apart from some other states. Celebrations were already expected to be muted this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic but state governments across the country have ensured that they remain that way. It is indeed tragic that an Islamic country organised fireworks for Diwali while Hindus are treated as criminals for the same in India.

