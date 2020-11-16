Monday, November 16, 2020
Home News Reports Egypt unearths over 100 ancient coffins from Saqqara's 2500-year-old burial site
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Egypt unearths over 100 ancient coffins from Saqqara’s 2500-year-old burial site

According to Khaled el-Enany, the Egyptian minister of tourism and antiquities, the mummies in the coffins date back around 2,500 years, and they are in perfect condition of preservation.

OpIndia Staff
Large number of mummies discovered in Egypt's Saqqara burial site
Egypt unearthed 100 well preserved coffins. Most have mummies. (Image: Irvine Times)
55

Archaeologists in Egypt are having exciting days as they have unearthed more than a hundred ancient coffins. Some of these coffins at the ancient burial ground of Saqqara have mummies inside. They have found 40 funeral statues along with funeral masks, canopic jars, and amulets. It is the largest find at the site in 2020.

According to Khaled el-Enany, the Egyptian minister of tourism and antiquities, the mummies in the coffins date back around 2,500 years, and they are in perfect condition of preservation. As the coffins are of high quality, experts believe it was the burial ground for the wealthiest citizens. He informed in a presser that the items date back to the Ptolemaic dynasty that ruled Egypt for some 300 years from about 320BC to about 30BC, and the Late Period (664-332BC )

Zahi Hawass, an Egyptologist, talked to Egypt Today magazine about the discovery and said, “This discovery is significant because it proves that Saqqara was the main burial ground of the 26th Dynasty.” He further said that the mummies are from mid 600 BC to 525 BC, enhancing the present knowledge of mummification in that period.

The first opened coffin had an approx 40-year-old man

On Saturday, experts opened the first coffin from the find and scanned the mummy with a portable X-Ray machine. They determined that the person buried in the coffin was probably a man of approx 40 years of age.

About Saqqara

Saqqara is a city located 20 miles south of Cairo. It has been a popular source of significant archaeological finds as it is a large necropolis (designed cemetery) for the Old Kingdom capital of Memphis. It was added to the list of UNESCO world heritage sites in the 1970s. There are over a dozen burial sites in the region, including the Step Pyramid of King Djoser that is the first known burial pyramid. Experts believe that they will discover more coffins and antiquities on the site, including an ancient workshop used to prepare bodies for mummification.

Egypt depends heavily on the tourism industry

An archaeological centre is under construction near the Giza Pyramids, which will open to the public next year. These mummies will be exhibited there, along with several museums across Egypt. The country’s economy heavily depends on tourism. The 2011 uprising, political problems, and terrorist attacks have affected the industry extensively. The Covid-19 pandemic added more issues to the misery. Egypt is trying to attract tourists back to the country, and such findings will help them in revamping the tourism industry.

Social media erupts with jokes about ancient curses and 2020

The infamous curse-stories associated with mummies, numerous films showcasing vengeful forces attacking grave robbers and the horrors of 2020 gave netizens a chance to find humour in the latest archaeological discovery. While some shared GIFs from the famous movie ‘The Mummy’ claiming the mummies could be cursed, some have jokingly said the archaeologists could have waited for a couple of months and open them in 2021.

Covid-19 impact in Egypt

According to reports, Egypt has so far reported over 110,000 cases of coronavirus infection. In the last week, they had reported around 226 new cases every day. Egypt opened its borders for tourists in July with some restrictions.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsEgypt mummies Saqqara, Egypt burial site mummies, New mummies Cairo
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Odisha: Ancient Shivling unearthed in Bhadrak on Diwali during excavation

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, on Diwali, a Shivling has been unearthed at Goramati village playground in Bhadrak district, Odisha.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, state RJD Pres makes the rape analogy for Bihar assembly elections, abuses Nitish Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Unable to fathom defeat and in a bid to discredit the winning NDA alliance, BIhar RJD President Jagada Nand Singh said that the BJP raped the people's mandate in Bihar
Read more

‘Worst shelling in history’: Police and stick-wielding Islamists clash in Pakistan, TLP laments govt crackdown on Namazis instead of ‘fighting Hindus’

World OpIndia Staff -
The situation is tense in Pakistan yet again as (TLP) supporters protested against France in Rawalpindi.

SC issues notice to UP govt regarding arrest of PFI member and Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, says it is inclined to send matter to...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Siddique Kappan, arrested by UP police while he was in his way to cover the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old girl, is believed to be a member of Islamist organisation PFI and has been charged under stringent sections of UAPA

How to be a “political scientist” – Bihar edition

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Meet D M Diwakar, an eminent political scientist of the A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences in Patna.

Twitter ‘fact-checks’ US President Trump’s tweet on election victory, ends up spreading misinformation: Here is how

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump is yet to offer a concession speech and a concession speech is extremely unlikely anytime soon.

Recently Popular

World

Antifa thugs attack peaceful Trump supporters following ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Washington DC following the 'Million MAGA March' organised by supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry denies she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India.
Read more
News Reports

How to p*ss Hindus off on Diwali in 18 seconds: Virat Kohli gives a masterclass

OpIndia Staff -
In the 18 second video, Virat Kohli managed to anger several Hindus by preaching how they should celebrate Diwali with firecrackers
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Opinions

The legacy of Tipu Sultan: Here is why Mandyam Iyengars of Karnataka observe Diwali as a day of mourning

Guest Author -
It was on this day more than 2 centuries ago when Tipu Sultan massacred close to 800 Mandyam Iyengar men, women and children in cold blood in the town of Melkote.
Read more
News Reports

SHOCKING: PFI members met with Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group IHH, claims European research body, photos emerge

OpIndia Staff -
A Swedish research organisation, Nordic Monitor, has alleged an alliance between Turkic extremist group IHH and PFI.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Odisha: Ancient Shivling unearthed in Bhadrak on Diwali during excavation

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, on Diwali, a Shivling has been unearthed at Goramati village playground in Bhadrak district, Odisha.
Read more
News Reports

Govt mulling forming guidelines for digital news and OTT platforms informs union minister Prakash Javadekar on National Press Day

OpIndia Staff -
Prakash Javadekar indirectly condemned the malicious witch-hunt on journalists at the behest of the Maharashtra government
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, state RJD Pres makes the rape analogy for Bihar assembly elections, abuses Nitish Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Unable to fathom defeat and in a bid to discredit the winning NDA alliance, BIhar RJD President Jagada Nand Singh said that the BJP raped the people's mandate in Bihar
Read more
News Reports

Egypt unearths over 100 ancient coffins from Saqqara’s 2500-year-old burial site

OpIndia Staff -
Egypt announces a major archeological finding of over 100 ancient coffins at a 2500 year-old burial site at Saqqara.
Read more
World

‘Worst shelling in history’: Police and stick-wielding Islamists clash in Pakistan, TLP laments govt crackdown on Namazis instead of ‘fighting Hindus’

OpIndia Staff -
The situation is tense in Pakistan yet again as (TLP) supporters protested against France in Rawalpindi.
Read more
News Reports

Sameet Thakker granted bail by lower court after Maha govt say in SC that they will not oppose bail

OpIndia Staff -
Sameet Thakkar has just been granted bail by a lower court in Maharashtra after Maha government asserted in Supreme Court that they will not oppose his bail.
Read more
Crime

Bengaluru Riots case: Key aide of Congress leader Sampath Raj arrested for helping him abscond, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A close aide of absconding Congress leader Sampath Raj, Riyazuddin, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
Read more
News Reports

SC issues notice to UP govt regarding arrest of PFI member and Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, says it is inclined to send matter to...

OpIndia Staff -
Siddique Kappan, arrested by UP police while he was in his way to cover the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old girl, is believed to be a member of Islamist organisation PFI and has been charged under stringent sections of UAPA
Read more
Politics

How to be a “political scientist” – Bihar edition

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meet D M Diwakar, an eminent political scientist of the A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences in Patna.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter ‘fact-checks’ US President Trump’s tweet on election victory, ends up spreading misinformation: Here is how

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump is yet to offer a concession speech and a concession speech is extremely unlikely anytime soon.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
483,406FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com