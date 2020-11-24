India bans 43 more mobile apps, including one by Chinese Alibaba, totalling 220 so far since June: List of the 43 apps

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY), has issued an order to ban access to 43 mobile apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The Government blocked the apps based on the inputs stating these apps were engaging in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state, and public order. Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs has submitted a comprehensive report based on which the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology decided.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GoI (@GoI_MeitY) issued an order today under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps in India.



Alibaba’s apps blocked

The Government has blocked four apps of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, also known as Alibaba Group, that are AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living, and Alipay Cashier. Out of these, AliExpress, the Chinese e-commerce app, has gained immense popularity among Indian users because of its cheap products since its launch in India in 2016. Many Indian small-scale sellers were also buying products from AliExpress in bulk.

List of apps blocked by Government of India

Suppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India – Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard – Business Card Reader CamCard – BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela – Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV – TV version WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

India had banned apps twice before in 2020

On 29th June, 2020, the Government of India blocked access to 59 mobile apps including TikTok. In July, the Government banned 47 apps that were operating as clones of the previously banned apps. On 2nd September 2020, the Government further blocked 118 mobile apps including PubG under the provisions provided by Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.