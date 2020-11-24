Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Home Government and Policy India bans 43 more mobile apps, including one by Chinese Alibaba, totalling 220 so...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

India bans 43 more mobile apps, including one by Chinese Alibaba, totalling 220 so far since June: List of the 43 apps

The Government has blocked four apps of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, also known as Alibaba Group, that are AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living, and Alipay Cashier.

OpIndia Staff
Ali Express Banned
Ali Express Banned among 42 other Chinese mobile apps. A total of 220 apps banned so far (Image: Forbes)
3

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY), has issued an order to ban access to 43 mobile apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The Government blocked the apps based on the inputs stating these apps were engaging in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state, and public order. Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs has submitted a comprehensive report based on which the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology decided.

Alibaba’s apps blocked

The Government has blocked four apps of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, also known as Alibaba Group, that are AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living, and Alipay Cashier. Out of these, AliExpress, the Chinese e-commerce app, has gained immense popularity among Indian users because of its cheap products since its launch in India in 2016. Many Indian small-scale sellers were also buying products from AliExpress in bulk.

List of apps blocked by Government of India

  1. Suppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India – Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard – Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard – BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela – Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV – TV version
  31. WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

India had banned apps twice before in 2020

On 29th June, 2020, the Government of India blocked access to 59 mobile apps including TikTok. In July, the Government banned 47 apps that were operating as clones of the previously banned apps. On 2nd September 2020, the Government further blocked 118 mobile apps including PubG under the provisions provided by Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Far away from India, a Vedic ecosystem rises in Texas Gaushala

Guest Author -
In January 2020, I shared the story of Abhinav Goswami, who decided to bring to America the gifts of ancient India
Read more
World

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar
Read more

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.

J-K admin makes public list of beneficiaries under ‘illegal’ Roshni Act, names of former PDP minister, Congress leader, Farooq Abdullah etc emerge: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court had deemed the Roshni Act as illegal, directing the gvt to publish list of land beneficiaries on the official website

Grooming Jihad in Jharkhand: Rahim becomes Arjun, tells the Hindu woman to first convert to Islam if she wants them to get married

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The latest case of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) has emerged from village Behera in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

Fraud fact-checking: AltNews co-founder Pratik Sinha spreads fake news while attempting to ‘fact-check’ old picture of a Hindu Sadhu

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews's Pratik Sinha posted fake information about an old image of a Hindu Sadhu in Kashmir in his hurry to call TrueIndology as a fraud.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Government and Policy

India bans 43 more mobile apps, including one by Chinese Alibaba, totalling 220 so far since June: List of the 43 apps

OpIndia Staff -
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an order to ban access to 43 mobile apps under Section 69A of IT Act
Read more
Entertainment

Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli, asks them to appear before Mumbai Police on Jan 8

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police had filed an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, accusing them of trying to create hatred and communal tension through their posts on social media.
Read more
News Reports

London Mayor Sadiq Khan demands COVID-19 vaccine be given first to black, Asian, and minority groups

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to BBC Radio London, Khan said that the minorities were the most vulnerable to the virus and should get the vaccine first.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Was humiliated and targeted’: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj called out for toxic work environment and workplace harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of mistreatment of 'women-of-colour' at the sets of the 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' have now surfaced on social media.
Read more
Opinions

Far away from India, a Vedic ecosystem rises in Texas Gaushala

Guest Author -
In January 2020, I shared the story of Abhinav Goswami, who decided to bring to America the gifts of ancient India
Read more
World

Pakistan Court, which granted custody of 13-year-old Christian girl to 44-year-old Azhar, exonerates abductor, says ‘no rape’: Shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier the Pakistan court had granted the custody of a 13-year-old girl Christian girl to her 44-year-old abductor Ali Azhar
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

‘States must start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccines,’ PM Modi advises chief ministers at review meeting

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi addressed a Coronavirus review meeting with the Chief Ministers of eight key states on Tuesday, including West Bengal and Gujarat.
Read more
Law

Arnab Goswami was served letter threatening action for approaching SC at insistence of Speaker: Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary

Jinit Jain -
SC had issued notice to Maharashtra Assembly Assistant Secretary, terming the threatening letter to Arnab Goswami as direct interference
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,291FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com