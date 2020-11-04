Union Minister and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh has come out in support of Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, who was assaulted and dragged before being arrested by Mumbai police at 6:30 in the morning today. Denouncing Mumbai Police’s brazen attempt to strike on press freedom, Singh questioned whether we were returning to an age of fascism and dictatorship in the garb of democracy? Singh said that the Maharashtra Government, under whose leadership the Mumbai Police had taken this unworthy step, should release Arnab Goswami immediately. That is the minimum Uddhav Thackeray government could do to vindicate the freedom of the press, opined Singh.

Vendetta politics exceeding all limits.Absolutely no ground to arrest #ArnabGoswami.Minimum that the Maharashtra Govt can do to vindicate the freedom of press is to release him immediately.@Republic — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 4, 2020

The Union Minister Tweeted: “Are we returning to an age of fascism and dictatorship in the garb of democracy? Vendetta politics exceeding all limits.Absolutely no ground to arrest #ArnabGoswami. Minimum that the Maharashtra Govt can do to vindicate the freedom of press is to release him immediately. @Republic

Mumbai Police arrests Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 closed case

In a brazen display of high-handedness, Mumbai Police, at the behest of the Uddhav Thackeray government, barged into the residence of Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning, physically assaulted him and dragged him into a police van and took him to the Raigad police station. It is said that the Mumbai police team armed with assault weapons such as AK-47, led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze, barged into Arnab’s house, without any summons, documents or court papers and arrested the journalist. The Mumbai Police team also blocked Republic Media Network’s reporters from entering Arnab’s residence and have sealed all entry and exit points.

Arnab Goswami was arrested in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that has been closed and that has nothing to do with the TRP case in which there has been an attempt to implicate Republic TV.

Soon after the arrest, Arnab Goswami said that Mumbai Police assaulted his wife, minor son at his residence. Reportedly, Arnab Goswami’s elderly father-in-law and mother-in-law were also assaulted by the Mumbai Police.

Since the Mumbai police have feloniously arrested Republic TV editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, support has been pouring in for him from all quarters for the latter.