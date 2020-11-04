US President Donald Trump has declared victory in the US presidential elections with results yet to be called in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. Donald Trump has massive leads in all these states as of the time of writing this report barring the last two. He also announced that they will be approaching the Supreme Court in order to prevent election rigging by Democrats.

“Frankly, we did win this election… we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list…we will win this, and as far as I’m concerned, we already have won it” – @realDonaldTrump — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) November 4, 2020

Donald Trump has considerable leads with significant portion of the votes already in as of the time of writing this report. However, the winner in these states will not be declared on election night. As it stands currently, Joe Biden has won 225 Electoral College votes while Donald Trump has won 213 with the results hinging on the states yet to be declared.

Donald Trump leads:

Pennsylvania with ~700,000 votes with 64% reporting

Michigan with >300,000 votes with 64% reporting

Wisconsin with >100,000 votes with 88% reporting

North Carolina with ~78,000 votes with 94% reporting

Georgia with 118,000 votes with 93% reporting — Kashyap B (@YearOfTheKraken) November 4, 2020

Joe Biden, meanwhile, has said in a statement earlier that Donald Trump should not be declaring the results of the elections hinting towards his desire to wait for all votes to be counted. Twitter censored the US President for accusing the Democrats of attempting to ‘steal the elections’. The winner of the elections will clearly not be declared