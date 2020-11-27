Friday, November 27, 2020
Home Opinions From the mass suicide in Jodhpur to the effect of rules of CAA not...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyOpinions
Updated:

From the mass suicide in Jodhpur to the effect of rules of CAA not being notified: The Left propaganda against CAA continues

Modern-day Leftists and media persons have taken Goebbels to a new level. Lies can not only be told a hundred times to make it true but can also be turned on its head to suit our narrative and confuse the opponent.

Omendra Ratnu
From the mass suicide in Jodhpur to the rules of CAA not being drafted: The propaganda and its dangerous effects
Police at the scene of the crime in Lodta village under Dechu police station limits in Rajasthan's Jodhpur (Image credit: India Today)
48

About three months ago, 11 Bheel refugees from Pakistan committed mass suicide due to domestic infighting in Dhechu, Jodhpur. We at Nimittekam, dispatched our Jodhpur district coordinator Shri Bhag Chand Bheel to the Dhechu village when we heard about the incident. From there, Bheel reported that the whole incident was an unfortunate culmination of internal discord in the family.

The state police too could not find any criminal angle in this suicide. The only man of the family who was left alive, Keva Ram Bheel, gave a statement to the police on record, that this tragedy happened due to family infighting and had nothing to do with government apathy. 

While everything point to the fact that the unfortunate incident was a result of a family dispute, the narrative inside India and overseas was deeply concerning. Media in India went out of the way to make it look like either a mass murder or a mass suicide due to official apathy towards Hindu refugees from Pakistan. In fact, even a criminal angle was suggested by the Indian media.

A so-called activist, whom I choose not to name, sitting in Jodhpur gave interviews to various media outlets to get his few moments of fame and merrily blamed the administration for these deaths. The Pakistani media lapped up these lies and turned it into propaganda, alleging that Pakistani Hindu refugees are not safe in India. 

The Pakistani Hindu council made a lot of hue and cry about it and even did a demonstration outside Indian High Commission . 

Thus, a stray incident was converted into a tool to malign the exemplary work by the Government of India and send a message to the Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan that it was no use looking at the Indian state or Indian people for a safer and better future in India. 

And then, the Coronavirus pandemic was upon us. 

Due to Covid, there has been no movement of Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan to India because the embassies and the borders have been shut down since March 2020. 

Because of these two reasons, more than 2000 Hindu families have converted to Islam in Sindh and Punjab province of Pakistan . 

Hindus who had been standing for the faith of their ancestors against the worst kind of atrocities by Islamists were forced to yield and lead to the ultimate surrender of their faith.

Of course, Covid is a factor none can predict and control and the loss of Hindu families to abject hunger and poverty is something we will have to live with. 

But why on earth should we succumb to lies peddled by the media and Islamists to malign the CAA and the hard work of organisations like Nimittekam in extricating Hindus and Sikhs out of the hell hole of Pakistan?

People like me and my dear friend Jai Ahuja, who heads Nimittekam now, went hoarse explaining that the death of 11 Hindu refugees was a suicide, but no one listened. Even news portals sympathetic to Hindu causes yielded to the propaganda. The net result was despondency in one crore Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan and a bad name for the Indian government. Both could only lead to more conversions of Hindus to Islam. 

Working for the last ten years with the Indian union and state governments, I can vouch that the only approach to Pakistani Hindu issues has been one of extreme compassion and concern. Even the much-maligned Indian bureaucracy has been very helpful and went out of the way to accommodate the issues of these unfortunate Hindus of Pakistan. 

Just when the dust around Dhechu suicides was settling, we get another news heading from a newspaper and the whole Leftist ecosystem goes radioactive. 

This time it is about 243 Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan going back to their native nation. The article maliciously links this returning of Pakistani citizens to non implementation of the CAA. 

Article by Times of India on CAA
Article by Times of India on CAA

Before this news is used by the Pakistan media to peddle a white lie amongst Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan, we must counter this false news point by point. 

Firstly, these Hindus are not officially refugees in India but have overstayed in India due to the shutdown of travel after Covid epidemic. Hence, they are Pakistani citizens who were here on visit Visa or religious visa and they have to go back. 

Second, the process to grant a refugee status for a Hindu or Sikh from Pakistan is clearly laid out by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for decades now. Briefly, it requires an Indian citizen to sponsor a Pakistani Hindu, the application is then vetted by the security agencies of India and then the visa is granted by the Indian embassy in Islamabad. None of these people mentioned in this article belongs to this category. 

Third, every Pakistani citizen is a security risk for India. We can never be sure when a Jihadi will masquerade as a Hindu and enter India to wreak havoc on our society. Not only such a possibility means a terror attack, but a very bad name to one crore Hindus trapped in Pakistan and the whole issue will be maligned beyond redemption. If the officials of MHA want to send back these Pakistanis, they must have their solid reasons. 

Fourth, there are myopic and self-absorbed people in Jodhpur who are milking this issue of Pakistani Hindus to further their Leftist, anarchist agenda and have deep connections with media houses whom these media people keep popping up from time to time. 

Fifth, CAA has no role in this situation because CAA is only applicable to refugees who entered India prior to 31st December 2014, and CAA applies only an only to legal refugees. 

The consequence of all this noise around the Pakistani Hindu issue will be more panic and persecution of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan leading to more conversions. It is high time we realise that when the very same Leftists who were egging on the Shaheen Bagh protests are now shedding crocodile tears for Hindus of Pakistan, it can only mean one thing: To malign Narendra Modi government and create fissures within Hindu community. 

Have we ever seen these Media reporters write about the horrors that Hindus and Sikhs face in Pakistan every day? Do we ever have op-eds on three Hindu/Sikh girls being picked up from their homes and forcibly converted every day? Do we ever hear these newspapers writing on the exemplary work being done to rehabilitate these forgotten Hindus of Pakistan in India? Do we ever hear of the NGOs and Ashrams like Sadhani Darbar Of Raipur who is housing thousands of these refugees with them? Do we hear these newspapers telling us that six city councils of the USA have passed resolutions against the CAA? 

No. Because the Left trumpets have a singular agenda of maligning Narendra Modi and Hinduism. For that, they will even manufacture a victim out of Hindus of Pakistan whom they were resisting in Shaheen Baghs and various editorials till yesterday. The very same group that was denouncing CAA as discriminatory is going to town with the appeal that CAA rules haven’t yet been drafted! 

So one the one hand they cry foul when CAA is passed and on the other hand they cry when CAA drafting is delayed. 

While the delay is certainly unfortunate, but charting it to the lack of intent of the Modi government would either be agenda-driven or ignorant. There are certain eventualities which were unpredicted and unprecedented. The COVID pandemic, for example. While the demand is always for the immediate execution of an important law like the CAA, impugning motives to the delay is erroneous.

Goebbels uttered a simple truth once – A lie told one hundred times becomes the truth. 

Modern-day Leftists and media persons have taken Goebbels to a new level. Lies can not only be told a hundred times to make it true but can also be turned on its head to suit our narrative and confuse the opponent.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Omendra Ratnuhttp://nimittekam.org/
Jaipur based Doctor, working for Pakistani Hindus and Dalit Sahodaras (brothers) via Nimittekam. Public speaker, and a singer.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

From the mass suicide in Jodhpur to the effect of rules of CAA not being notified: The Left propaganda against CAA continues

Omendra Ratnu -
11 Bheel refugees from Pakistan committed mass suicide, that, coupled with CAA rules, has turned into a propaganda flashpoint
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Is the central govt recruiting Rohingya Muslims who have illegally infiltrated into India? Not really: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, a concerning message went viral on social media claiming that RAW was recruiting Rohingya Muslims
Read more

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them

‘Malafide intent’, ‘action to target her for statements’: Bombay HC slams BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s house, appoints valuer to ascertain damage

Law OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC was hearing a writ petition filed by Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the Mumbai civic body

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer leader: Here is why urban Indians should reject this hollow emotional blackmail

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The India Today banner reads “Gold standard of journalism" as they discuss the 'farmer protest' in Punjab, led by Rajdeep Sardesai

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
Media

Remembering the role Barkha Dutt played in endangering the lives of 100s of civilians during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A look back at how live coverage by journalists like Barkha Dutt and other journalists endangered lives of thousands of people during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Murti restored a week after Hoysala-era Mahakali murti at Doddagaddavalli temple was found damaged: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Week after a Mahakali murti at Doddagaddavalli Temple near Hassan district, Karnataka was found damaged, the sculptors have restored the Hoysala-era murti to its original form
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccine development in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune

OpIndia Staff -
During his three-city visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the development and manufacturing of three vaccine candidates by Zydus, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India respectively.
Read more
News Reports

‘Such conduct does not befit a parliamentarian’, Bombay HC tears into Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his despicable remarks against Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
"Sanjay Raut, without being bothered that the rule of law should always prevail, was determined to teach a lesson to Kangana Ranaut": Bombay HC
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Multi-millionaire IFS officer facing vigilance raid says his son gets a salary of Rs 1 crore per month, calls charges fabricated

OpIndia Staff -
Both the father and son, along with other family members and associates are being interrogated by the state vigilance department.
Read more
Opinions

From the mass suicide in Jodhpur to the effect of rules of CAA not being notified: The Left propaganda against CAA continues

Omendra Ratnu -
11 Bheel refugees from Pakistan committed mass suicide, that, coupled with CAA rules, has turned into a propaganda flashpoint
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Is the central govt recruiting Rohingya Muslims who have illegally infiltrated into India? Not really: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, a concerning message went viral on social media claiming that RAW was recruiting Rohingya Muslims
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Trouble brews for TMC as Cabinet Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Transport Minister

OpIndia Staff -
It has been rumoured for last several weeks that Suvendu Adhikari will quit TMC and join BJP, some TMC leaders accused him of helping BJP
Read more
Law

‘Courts must ensure that law is not used for selective harassment of citizens’: Read details of the 6 scathing observations by SC in Arnab...

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court ruled that the offences mentioned in the FIR does not establish the charge of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami
Read more
News Reports

Azam Khan named as accused in Water Corporation recruitment scam by SIT, warrant sent to Sitapur jail

OpIndia Staff -
Azam Khan was the minister of Urban Development and Water Resources in the Akhilesh Yadav government.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee accuses Railways of delaying Majerhat bridge, here is how her allegations were debunked by the railways

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to Mamata's allegations, Railways stated that the clearance is pending from her state government, and all formalities from the Railways are already completed.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,524FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com