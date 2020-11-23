Monday, November 23, 2020
Home News Reports "Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana": Man praises PM Modi in his song creating...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

The man sings how PM Modi has advised wearing masks, drinking warm water and maintaining social distancing as precautionary measures to combat coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
Viral video of a man singing a mellifluous song to create awareness about coronavirus cases goes viral
Video of man singing a composition to create awareness about coronavirus goes viral
3

As the threat of the resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak looms over India, social media websites are abuzz with videos where people are seen using novel and striking ways to create awareness among others about the COVID-19 pandemic. One such video that has captured the imagination of thousands of people and has gone viral on the internet is about a mellifluous rendition of a beautiful composition, presumably made by the man, to generate awareness among people.

The video was also shared by Information Consultant to the Uttar Pradesh government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, on his official Twitter page. “Iska naam hai corona, Iska naam hai corona,” Tripathi tweeted along with the video clip.

In the video, a middle-aged man clanging a Dafli(Tambourine) and singing a song can be seen. Through his composition, the man advises various measures that one should follow to stave off the threat of COVID-19.

The man sings how PM Modi has advised wearing masks, drinking warm water and maintaining social distancing as precautionary measures to combat coronavirus. He also sings how PM Modi has urged citizens to try and feed the hungry and take care of the elderly in such testing times. “Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana (India has to save India),” he sings. He also urges everyone to stay at home.

The composition attracted a torrent of praise on social media websites, with social media users applauding the man for conveying the coronavirus safety measures to the public.

A resurgence of coronavirus outbreak in India

As winters are approaching, there is a marked spurt in the coronavirus cases in some parts of the country. It has, therefore, become all the more important that people continue to adhere to the coronavirus norms set by the government and do not let their guard down. Delhi, the country’s capital is in the throes of a violent surge of the coronavirus crisis. In last one month, it has emerged as the city with the highest number of coronavirus recorded in the country.

Similarly, the coronavirus outbreak in Ahmedabad has also reached alarming levels, forcing the government to announce a 57-hour curfew that ended today morning. Several public events have been called off and people have been strictly advised to follow the coronavirus guidelines when they are out of their house.

With winters slowly engulfing the entire country, the cases of coronavirus may spike and it is therefore essential that people do not slip into complacency and continue to comply with the coronavirus guidelines mandated by the government earnestly.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnaam hai corona viral video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi
Read more
News Reports

Journalist Tavleen Singh withdraws defamation suit against Twitter user PokerShash for his satirical tweet

OpIndia Staff -
A defamation suit was filed by Tavleen Singh against Twitter user @pokershash for his satirical tweet on Singh and others over their relentless support to hate-mongerer Sharjeel Imam
Read more

Kejriwal grandstands over Delhi’s ‘improved’ rank in list of world’s best cities even as coronavirus cases soar amid pollution woes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal yesterday congratulated Delhi residents after a dubious ranking of world's best cities granted Delhi the 62nd position

‘Arunachal shares border with Tibet not China’: CM Pema Khandu calls out China’s illegal occupation of Tibet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu once again called out China's long standing claim of Arunachal being a part of China’s southern Tibet region

West Bengal: ‘Dead’ Coronavirus patient found alive days later, hospital accused of negligence

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
The family members of Shibdas Banerjee were mourning his death and conducting his funeral rituals when they were informed by the hospital staff that he is alive.

NDTV journalist spreads fake news regarding IMA scam accused ex-Congress MLA Roshan Baig, wrongly drags BJP

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
After several netizens pointed out the error, Gunasekar posted another tweet with correct information that Baig was never with BJP.

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
News Reports

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi
Read more
News Reports

NCB team attacked by drug peddlers in Mumbai, three accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Two NCB officials have been seriously injured in the attack.
Read more
News Reports

After withdrawing controversial order to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriages, Uttarakhand govt orders inquiry into press release

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand government had withdrawn the controversial order after massive criticism.
Read more
Media

Washington Post editor, who ranted against white women, lies about France targeting Muslim children: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Global Opinions Editor at the Washington Post, Karen Attiah, is at the receiving end of great criticism after she spread fake news.
Read more
Media

TRP case: ED to summon India Today executives this week for questioning, recording statement of Hansa Research first

OpIndia Staff -
India Today was named in the initial FIR registered by the Mumbai Police on the basis of the complaint in the TRP case.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist Tavleen Singh withdraws defamation suit against Twitter user PokerShash for his satirical tweet

OpIndia Staff -
A defamation suit was filed by Tavleen Singh against Twitter user @pokershash for his satirical tweet on Singh and others over their relentless support to hate-mongerer Sharjeel Imam
Read more
News Reports

Kejriwal grandstands over Delhi’s ‘improved’ rank in list of world’s best cities even as coronavirus cases soar amid pollution woes

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal yesterday congratulated Delhi residents after a dubious ranking of world's best cities granted Delhi the 62nd position
Read more
Politics

‘Even those who supported the LDF expressed concern’: Pinarayi Vijayan puts draconian law ‘on hold’ but justifies its necessity

OpIndia Staff -
Section 118A of the Kerala Police Act will not be implemented for now and kept in abeyance, CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

‘Arunachal shares border with Tibet not China’: CM Pema Khandu calls out China’s illegal occupation of Tibet

OpIndia Staff -
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu once again called out China's long standing claim of Arunachal being a part of China’s southern Tibet region
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: ‘Dead’ Coronavirus patient found alive days later, hospital accused of negligence

Dibakar Dutta -
The family members of Shibdas Banerjee were mourning his death and conducting his funeral rituals when they were informed by the hospital staff that he is alive.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,837FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com