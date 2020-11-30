As thousands of farmers continue to protest on the Haryana-Punjab border against the three farm bills passed by the Modi government, Pankaj Pachauri, the former adviser to Manmohan Singh has been delighted by the thought that the agitation against the alleged ‘anti-farm’ laws by the Modi government has received “global recognition”. He claimed that the ‘MPs from New Zealand’ have taken notice of the protest happening in India. And while making this claim the ex-MMS advisor surprisingly shares a Tweet by Jack Harris, a Canadian leader of the pro-Khalistani New Democratic Party.

Pachauri, the Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Go News and formerly the communications adviser to Manmohan Singh during the latter’s Prime Ministerial tenure Twitted: “India gets global recognition when little known MPs in New Zealand take notice of our new #FarmLaws2020”.

Pankaj Pachauri mistakes Canadian MP as New Zealand MP

Pankaj Pachauri thinks NL is New Zealand

Pankaj Pachauri, who was recently called out for spreading fake news against the government regarding trade between India and China, made the claim in a tweet attempting to mock Modi government, however, the Congress leader, as usual, ended up compromising on the factual accuracy in pursuit of it. Jack Harris is an MP from St John, a city in Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador.

Many Twitter users tried to set the facts straight for Pachauri, giving him some geography lessons in the process.

New Zealand (NZ) and Newfoundland & Labrador (NL) are together just the way Japan and Germany share a border. https://t.co/1jHx1jZGPu — Rupali 💫🇮🇳 (@KrazyGal92) November 30, 2020

India gets global recognition when former PMO officials cannot distinguish between New Zealand and Canada! https://t.co/qnC7BvfOPN — Raghav Awasthi🇮🇳❤🇩🇪🇪🇺 (@raghav355) November 30, 2020

Jack Harris’s New Democratic Party accused of leading anti-Indian movement in Canada

Jack Harris, whose Tweet the Congress loyalist shared, belongs to the New Democratic Party(NDP), which not only shelters Khalistanis in Canada but also leads the anti-Indian movement in America.

According to a dossier prepared by Indian intelligence agencies last year, New Democratic Party leader and Sikh MP Jagmeet Singh provides shelter to pro-Khalistan activists in Canada and is also believed to be involved in the funding of terror outfits.

In 2015, when Singh was a legislature member of NDP, he had appeared at a pro-Khalistan rally in San Francisco, United States. At that rally, Singh left no stone unturned to show dreaded terror leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, killed in Operation Blue Star, as a martyr. A year later, he supported the use of violence as a legitimate means of resistance to achieve the goal of Khalistan. Moreover, in 2013, Singh had organised a conference of pro-Khalistan activists in Canada’s Ontario.

The RAW report last year highlighted the fact that the leader of NDP, the party which Jack Harris is a part of, had been facilitating funds to Khalistani outfits, which had their base in Pakistan. His links with prominent Khalistani and Kashmiri separatist groups based out of European countries have also come to the fore.

It is believed that Singh is working to bring Khalistani and Kashmiri separatists under one umbrella in Canada.

Post Modi government’s Article 370 move, Singh had openly supported the pro-Pakistan narrative on Kashmir while accusing India of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Farmers’ Protest hijacked by pro-Khalistan elements, opposition parties and radical Islamic organisations

As the ‘farmers’ protest continues on the Haryana-Punjab border to protest against the three farm bills passed by the Modi government, details have emerged revealing how the very people who had instigated JNU violence and the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi early this year are now fanning the ‘farmer protests’ along the Haryana-Punjab border. Besides, the pro-Khalistan elements, radical Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and ‘United Against Hate’ which is accused of fuelling anti-Hindu Delhi riots have also been found extending their support to the protest. Moreover, political parties like the Aam Aadmi Party, CPIM and the Congress have also jumped in to politicise it, most members being clueless as to what the agitation is about.

From issuing various clarifications to making several attempts to hold talks with agitating ‘farmers’, the Central government have made various attempts to bring a peaceful resolution. However, the ‘protestors’ don’t appear willing.