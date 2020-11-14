In continuation with the tradition that he has been following since he took over as the Prime Minister of the country, PM Narendra Modi visited the strategic post of Longewala along the India-Pakistan on the western front on Saturday to celebrate Diwali with the troops.

Addressing the BSF troops, Prime Minister Modi said he would like to extend his Diwali greeting and added that he had brought the greetings of every Indian today.

BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane have accompanied Prime Minister during this Diwali celebration.

In 2019, PM Modi had visited the “Hall of Fame” in Rajouri and the Pathankot Airbase. In 2018, he visited Kedarnath and inspected a military post on the India-China border. PM Modi visited Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 to spend Diwali. In 2016, PM Modi had spent time with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Himachal Pradesh and in 2015, he visited the Punjab border.

Prime Minister hails the courage and valour of Indian soldiers, attacks Pakistan

Extending greeting to the troops, PM Modi hailed the courage of Indian Armed Forces and said that the country is proud of our forces, who protect our nation courageously.

“You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces,” PM Modi said addressing soldiers in Jaisalmer.

PM Narendra Modi added that whether it was peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas – the valour of a soldier has always triumphed in every challenge. No power in the world can stop our security forces from protecting the nation, he said.

Addressing soldiers at the Longewala post on the Rajasthan border on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Indian forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan in Longewala in 1971. PM Modi added, “If there is one border post whose name is known by every Indian, it is Longewala… Battle of Longewala will always be remembered in history.”

Whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read, the Battle of Longewala will be remembered, PM Narendra Modi said remembering the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Whenever history on the excellence of soldiers will be written and read, the Battle of Longewala will be remembered: PM Narendra Modi in Jaisalmer, #Rajasthan

Attacking the terror-state of Pakistan, Prime Minister said that the Battle of Longewala was fought when Pakistan opened up the 1971 war on the western front to hide their war crimes, human rights violations, and heinous crimes in Bangladesh (then East Pakistan). This included horrific crimes against women and children.

“Next year will mark 50 years since the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and hence I wanted to visit this border post and meet you all. 1971 war against Pak example of exemplary coordination among Army, Navy and Air Force,” he added.

130 crore Indians are with you, proud of strength and valour: PM Modi

PM Modi also energised the soldiers saying how entire country was standing with them and they are proud of their invincibility.

“130 Crore Indians are standing with you. Every Indian is proud of the strength and valour of our soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country,” said PM Modi.

He added that as long as Indian soldiers are there, the country’s Diwali celebrations will continue to be, in full swing and luminescence.

As long as you are there, this country's Diwali celebrations will continue to be, in full swing and luminescence: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi also mentioned how India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability and make its defence sector Atmanirbhar. He said that they have decided to focus on the indigenous arms factory, the decision that has propelled 130 crore Indians to work towards vocal for local doctrine.

India will not compromise its interests, will give intense response, says PM Modi at Longewala on Diwali

Attacking the expansionist forces such as China over their belligerence along the border in attempts to create instability, PM Modi said India will not compromise a bit with its interests and has always shows its strength and political will.

“The world now knows that India will not compromise with its interests even one bit. India has shown it has strength and political will to give befitting reply those challenging it. The entire world feels troubled by expansionist forces, expansionism shows a distorted mindset,” PM Modi said in Jaisalmer.

Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder & reflects 18th-century thinking. India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking: PM Modi in Jaisalmer, #Rajasthan

Prime Minister also said that the world now understands that this nation will not compromise with its interests at any cost. This repute and stature of India are all due to your strength and valour. India is clearly presenting its opinions on international fora today because you have secured the nation, said PM Modi addressing the soldiers in Jaisalmer.

He continued, “Today the strategy of India is clear. Today’s India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense.”

Today India kills terrorists & their leaders by entering their homes. World now understands that this nation won't compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute & stature of India is all due to your strength & valour: PM Modi in Jaisalmer.

Highlighting the discipline of Armed Forces, PM Modi said nowadays people are realising the difficulty of wearing masks. However, it takes resilience to dawn military gear and serve in these postings in difficult conditions. This realisation is making our countrymen resolve to be more disciplined, he added.

Ending his speech, Prime Minister said that he liked to implore three points to the armed forces. First is to continue ingenuity by innovating and second is to practice yoga. Finally, he urged the soldiers to learn another language other than their mother tongue and English. This will help ingrain new perspectives and enthusiasm in them, Prime Minister said.

Significance of visit of PM Modi on Diwali and his statement about the Battle of Longewala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Longewala post, situated close to India-Pakistan border, is considered crucial as it comes amidst the recent escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, owing to ceasefire violations.

The symbolic visits to forwarding posts along the border by the Prime Minister, especially at a time when the terror-state of Pakistan has been provoking India by repeatedly violating the ceasefire, also carries a stern message to Pakistan which is hell-bent on disturbing the peace in the region.

On Friday, the Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan had fired mortars and continued shelling along the LoC in Keran sector. The unprovoked firing was met with retaliatory fire from the Indian side, who dumped ammunition on multiple terrorist launch pads resulting in the death of more than 11 Pakistan Army soldiers.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Longewala post will boost the morale on the troops who have been staying away from their family during the festive season of Diwali. The area is located near the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan on the Western Front. Longewala was originally a BSF Post and a strategic point en route to capturing vast tracts of land and also a pivotal theatre of war during the 1971 war.

Longewala, a region in Rajasthan situated nearly 6 kms inside the international border, is famous for the most crucial battle in the Indian history: the Indo Pakistan war of 1971. One of the first posts to come under attack during the 1971 war, was the post of Longewala. A 20 km long column of armoured vehicles of Pakistan was leading directly towards Longewala post.

Major Chandpuri immediately requested urgent reinforcement with artillery and armour support from his battalion Headquarters. As it was not possible to reinforce the post immediately, the Headquarter gave two options to the Major: Leave the post or hold it as much time as possible. Major Chandpuri, of course, chose the second and the rest if history. With no reinforcement, a small battalion, 4 Hunter Hawkers and 6 pilots, the battle was won by India.

The Battle of Longewala is significant not only because it was one of the first battles to be fought in the 1971 war, but also because of the exemplary courage shown by the battalion that refused to leave their post even though the reinforcements would have taken time. In the face of the recent tension between India and Pakistan, the evocation of the battle becomes extremely significant.

Without naming China, PM Modi also sent out an indirect message to President Xi Jinping as he spoke about expansionism of China in the recent years, manifested also in the recent stand-off between India and China along the northern borders at Eastern Ladakh.

PM Modi lauds Army’s COVID efforts

The Prime Minister also hailed the Armed forces for their efforts in rescuing those stranded in other countries due to the Coronavirus crisis. He said, “The Indian Armed Forces worked on a war footing during COVID-19 pandemic and contributed at every level ensuring availability of masks, sanitizers, PPE kits, medical equipment, and hospitals in the country.”

“Our Air Force was at the forefront in rescuing people from Wuhan (China). There were some countries that left their people stranded in Wuhan, we not only rescued our people but also helped other countries,” PM Modi added.